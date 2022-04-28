Baseball: Orion’s two-out runs add up to 4-3 defeat for Hall

SPRING VALLEY – Two-outs runs have the tendency to sting.
None stung more than the fourth and final two-out run visiting Orion put up against Hall on Wednesday at Kirby Park’s Foley Field.
With two outs in the top of the seventh inning of a tie game, Orion’s Quinn Hoftender tapped what appeared to be a routine, inning-ending ground ball to Drake Garland. The last bounce before it reached the Red Devils first baseman, however, skied unexpectedly over Garland’s head, allowing pinch runner Blayden Murdock to race around from second base and score the winning run in the Chargers’ 4-3 Three Rivers Athletic Conference crossover victory.
“[A bad hop] is what it came down to,” Red Devils coach Tom Keegan said, “but when they needed to find some gaps there – and they got a sun-ball [RBI single] to right field, too that got some across for them – they found them. ...
“That’s the terminology we use, a backbreaker, but hat’s off to them. They were able to get those runs across.”
All four runs scored on the day by Orion (15-5) – one in the second inning on a Derek Dykeman infield hit, two in the fifth on back-to-back RBI singles from Hoftender and Chance Stropes and the aforementioned game-winner in the final inning – came with the Red Devils only one little out away from escaping the inning.
“Hall’s a really good team, and we have a lot of respect for that program,” Orion coach Thomas Smith said. “Our guys did a good job of hanging in there with two strikes and with two outs, really just put the bat on the ball hard and good things happened.
“You can’t really ask for more.”
Hoftender’s bad-hop single and Stropes’ striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh gave the pitching win to Stropes (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 4 K) in relief of Hoftender (5 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 5 K). Hall reliever Ethan Plym (1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K) allowed the bounding single in relief of starter and hard-luck losing pitcher Payton Dye (6+ IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 9 K).
“Payton pitched his tail off, and Ethan came in and did exactly what he was supposed to do,” Keegan said. “But they found a little divot, [Hoftender’s seventh-inning game-winning hit] bounced over Drake’s head, and there’s the difference.”
Orion scored first with a single run in the second, but Hall (13-4) quickly replied with two runs in the home half of the inning – Garland and Joe Schrader coming in to score on Gabe Lucas’ hard-hit, line-drive triple into the right-field corner.
“Gabe’s starting to bust out for us a little bit,” Keegan said of his center fielder. “And that hit was perfect placement for him, too, because he’s got some wheels and was able to turn it into a triple. Those were two big runs for us.”
After the Chargers retook the lead in the fifth, the Red Devils tied it in the bottom half via a pair of Orion fielding errors, with Lucas reaching on the first and scoring on the last, a hard ground ball to short by Kyler Lapp.
Like the visitors’ quartet of runs, all three Hall runs scored on this chilly day came home with two outs.
Lucas with his two RBIs and Garland with his two singles led the Hall offense.
“Offensively, we’re just kind of searching for a way to sustain innings,” Keegan said. “It’s kind of been a bugaboo for us in these close games.”
Hoftender delivered three hits and two RBIs for Orion’s seven-hit attack. Leadoff man Cole Kratzberg led off the game with a double and finished with two hits of his own.