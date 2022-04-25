Spring Valley man sentenced to 4 years for robbery

A Spring Valley man was sentenced Monday to 4 years in prison for a felony charge of robbery by Judge James Andreoni.

Jesse A. Whiting, 29, was sentenced for class 2 felony robbery as a result of an incident that occurred Jan. 24 of this year, in which Spring Valley Police officers were dispatched to a bar in Spring Valley.

The victim of the robbery was interviewed and said she was employed at the bar and had gotten into her vehicle at about 1 a.m. when a person who was hiding in the backseat of the vehicle put his arm around her neck and demanded the purse she had placed in the vehicle. The suspect then took the purse and fled the scene.

After investigation by Spring Valley police, Whiting was identified as the robber.

Whiting was prosecuted by First Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Briddick and he was represented by Public Defender Ray Nolasco.







