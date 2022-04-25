Spirit of Evan Knoblauch lives on at St. Bede

PERU - For two weeks, St. Bede baseball coach Bill Booker witnessed a bright red cardinal routinely flying up against the window of the new PA booth nearing completion at the Bruins baseball diamond.
Nearly every day, the cardinal returned, seemingly trying to get inside, never giving up.
The cardinal reminded Booker of someone most dear to his heart with a similar never-give-up approach to life - Evan Knoblauch, the late Bruins team captain and namesake of the PA booth.
Booker and Jim Knoblauch, Evan’s father, are firm believers that a cardinal’s presence is indeed the spirit of a loved one lost.
“It’s amazing. I’ve been here four times since coach showed me his video and it’s been here all four times. I’m hoping it comes today,” Knoblauch said. “When Bill first sent me the video, I sound, ‘Wow. If that isn’t a sign.’ I believe it.
“One day, the kids got done practicing and it went right up to that booth. It wants in.”
“It’s either a cardinal or butterfly. I’ve had experiences with both,” Booker said. “It’s been two weeks every day, he’s been here. And he might be here around some time today.”
St. Bede held a special dedication and blessing of the new EK/PA Booth Saturday morning that overlooks the baseball and football fields that Knoblauch treasured playing and practicing on. The Bruins captain lost his battle with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare cancer in youth, on July 10, 2019.
Members of the St. Bede baseball teams encircled the field in front of each dugout with members of the St. Bede community on hand in support of the Knoblauch family and to honor their son.
Senior members of the Bruins baseball led a prayer made with a baseball theme.
Abbott Phillip Davey gave a blessing for the EK/PA Booth and led in prayer.
St. Bede head football and assistant baseball coach Jim Eustice said Knoblauch’s legacy and his no-quit attitude is something that still inspires him every day.
“He was one heckuva football player. At 175 pounds, you don’t play offensive line in this conference we play in, let alone at right tackle. But Evan did,” he said. “I looked at my description I had for all the other coaches when I was nominating him for all-conference and that he was one of the most hard-working technicians that I’ve every had. And that was the truth.
“He was relentless. He did it the right away And if he did it the wrong way, he would not stop until he got it right. And that legacy and that fire he had is going to live forever.”
Booker shared the memory of Knoblauch’s final days on the baseball field.
“He sat in that dugout and told us, he didn’t want to leave the field ... He’s not gonna,” Booker said, pointing to the PA Booth. “The legacy he has left through compassion, hard work, for never quitting is just unbelievable. So as things get tough for all of us, I hope this can be a symbol, because that young man meant the world to me.”
Booker read the words of the plaque that will be displayed on the memorial rock just outside the booth that reads:
“The EK/PA Booth stands in honor of Evan J. Knoblauch. In March of 2017, at the start of the baseball season his senior year, Evan was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a soft tissue cancer. He faced his diagnosis and treatment with great determination, courage and dignity. He fought valiantly, surrounded by the love of his family and community. Evan was a fiercely proud ‘Bruin.’ He loved the St. Bede community - his classmates, teammates, coaches, teachers and the Benedictine monks, and they all loved him and supported him unfailingly. The way in which he lived his life and faced his challenges is an inspiration to us all. Evan’s memory continues to shine brightly upon the St. Bede campus.”
Jim Knoblauch was moved by the ceremony.
“It’s a huge honor. It shows what he lived for and showed other people,” he said. “He had a never-quit-attitude and showed strength. Unfortunately, he lost his battle, but he showed that if you continue to live and continue to fight that that’s the best thing to live by.”
Booker fought back tears when asked about the significance of the day at the end of the ceremony.
“I’m just a small part. It means a lot to a lot of people. That’s why it was so important,” he said. “It just speaks volumes about the young man’s character. Unbelievable. I got ahold of some of his teammates and what some would say ... all said he was the best teammate they ever had.”
Booker said Knoblauch loved to play the game, even when it took every ounce of strength to do so.
“He’d rush back after getting chemo just to get an at-bat, knowing he could fail. it didn’t matter. He just wanted to be with his team and he wanted to play,” he said.
Booker said he will forever remember Knoblauch for “His compassion, his attitude, caring for other people when he was going through what he was. ... We can talk about all the other things, but the legacy of Evan Knoblauch will live on for a long, long, long time.”