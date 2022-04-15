Peru police release surveillance photo of suspect in Tuesday pursuit

Peru police have obtained and released a surveillance image of a motorist who fled police midday Tuesday before the pursuit was terminated on Interstate 80.

As previously reported, Peru police officers were dispatched at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday to First State Bank, 4351 Venture Drive. There, a woman in the drive-up lane attempted to cash stolen checks using a stolen identification card.

Upon arrival in the area, police said, the suspect vehicle left the drive-up lane. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver accelerated attempting to flee and elude them. A chase ensued on Venture Drive and Route 251 and eventually Interstate 80, at which point the pursuit was terminated.

Peru police described the suspect as a blond woman and 30-40 years of age. The license plate on the suspect vehicle was found to be stolen. She also is wanted for questioning at three other suburban police departments regarding the same type of incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the Peru Police Department at 815-223-2151.

Deputy Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said the suspect apprehended in a Thursday fraud attempt at First State Bank in Streator is not the same individual sought in the pursuit begun Tuesday at First State Bank’s Peru branch.