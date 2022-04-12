Peru police seek help locating motorist in pursuit

Peru police are seeking a motorist who fled police midday Tuesday before the pursuit was terminated on Interstate 80.

At 12:19 p.m., Peru police officers were dispatched to First State Bank, 4351 Venture Dr., to investigate a report of a female in the drive-up lane attempting to cash stolen checks using a stolen identification card.

Upon arrival in the area, police said, the suspect vehicle left the drive-up lane. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver accelerated attempting to flee and elude them. A chase ensued on Venture Drive and Route 251 and eventually Interstate 80, at which point the pursuit was terminated.

Peru police described the suspect as a blond woman and 30-40 years of age. The license plate on the suspect vehicle was found to be stolen. She also is wanted for questioning at three other suburban police departments regarding the same type of incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the Peru Police Department at 815-223-2151.