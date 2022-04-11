Girl, 12, killed by falling tree in rural Peru

A 12-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon after being struck by a falling tree in rural Peru, the La Salle County coroner’s and sheriff’s offices said in a Monday press release.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates the girl was playing with two other individuals “on the family farm” near a wooded area when the incident occurred. The victim’s name was not disclosed.

An autopsy was conducted Monday. Results are pending. The investigation is under investigation by the two agencies.