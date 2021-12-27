Over the years at the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic

|Year
|Champion
|Runner-up
|Score
|2020
|DeKalb
|Indian Creek
|87-52
|2019
|DeKalb
|Naperville Central
|52-48
|2018
|Oswego
|DeKalb
|61-46
|2017
|Naperville Central
|Lemont
|48-44
|2016
|Geneva
|South Elgin
|69-55
|2015
|DeKalb
|Geneva
|41-39
|2014
|St. Charles East
|DeKalb
|76-52
|2013
|Hinsdale South
|Belvidere
|76-54
|2012
|Winnebago
|Moline
|63-56
|2011
|Moline
|Marmion
|50-48
|2010
|Evanston
|Chicago Vocational
|64-61
|2009
|DeKalb
|Rockford Jefferson
|65-60
|2008
|Geneva
|Chicago Vocational
|47-44
|2007
|Hyde Park
|Senn
|61-46
|2006
|Rock Falls
|Huntley
|48-43
|2005
|Larkin
|Geneva
|57-55
|2004
|East Peoria
|Sterling
|52-49
|2003
|Rochelle
|DeKalb
|53-51
|2002
|South Beloit
|Rockford Lutheran
|64-59
|2001
|Rochelle
|DeKalb
|67-59
|2000
|DeKalb
|Rochelle
|75-55
|1999
|Rochelle
|DeKalb
|73-64
|1998
|Streator
|Prairie Ridge
|60-37
|1997
|St. Charles
|DeKalb
|56-42
|1996
|St. Charles
|Rolling Meadows
|60-42
|1995
|St. Charles
|West Chicago
|70-40
|1994
|St. Charles
|DeKalb
|68-41
|1993
|Wheaton North
|Rockford Lutheran
|70-61
|1992
|Aurora Christian
|Rockford Lutheran
|56-47
|1991
|Larkin
|Rockford Lutheran
|82-55
|1990
|Larkin
|DeKalb
|75-41
|1989
|La Salle-Peru
|United Township
|89-59
|1988
|Bolingbrook
|St. Charles
|84-74
|1987
|St. Charles
|DeKalb
|65-57
|1986
|St. Charles
|DeKalb
|58-57
|1985
|St. Charles
|Warren
|57-56
|1984
|Larkin
|Sterling
|57-49
|1983
|DeKalb
|St. Charles
|69-57
|1982
|Oak Forest
|St. Charles
|72-66
|1981
|Naperville North
|DeKalb
|63-49
|1980
|Sterling
|Hillcrest
|71-67
|1979
|Grant
|Lincoln-Way
|70-62
|1978
|Lincoln-Way
|Kaneland
|85-64
|1977
|St. Charles
|Sycamore
|58-43
|1976
|St. Charles
|Batavia
|67-63
|1975
|Sterling
|Hinsdale Central
|76-74
|1974
|Batavia
|Lincoln-Way
|65-64
|1973
|Freeport
|Hinsdale Central
|66-55
|1972
|St. Charles
|Freeport
|74-59
|1971
|Hinsdale Central
|Freeport
|85-61
|1970
|Hinsdale Central
|DeKalb
|73-71 (3 OT)
|1969
|Lincoln-Way
|Evanston
|68-66
|1968
|Mendota
|Sycamore
|77-67
|1967
|DeKalb
|Mendota
|73-69
|1966
|York
|Sycamore
|50-40
|1965
|York
|Freeport
|59-52
|1964
|Freeport
|DeKalb
|49-37
|1963
|Sycamore
|Freeport
|49-44
|1962
|Elgin
|Rochelle
|58-50
|1961
|York
|Freeport
|87-58
|1960
|Proviso East
|West Aurora
|70-64
|1959
|St. Charles
|West Aurora
|55-41
|1958
|Shabbona
|Rock Falls
|78-64
|1957
|Rock Falls
|DeKalb
|78-63
|1956
|Waukegan
|Rock Falls
|56-46
|1955
|Sycamore
|DeKalb
|69-59
|1954
|Glanbard
|Rochelle
|68-62
|1953
|Leyden
|Rochelle
|69-40
|1952
|Leyden
|DeKalb
|51-50
|1951
|Belvidere
|Waterman
|51-42
|1950
|Rock Island
|DeKalb
|55-47
|1949
|West Aurora
|DeKalb
|41-34
|1948
|DeKalb
|Riverside
|47-39
|1947
|Glenbard
|Rockford West
|49-40
|1946
|Oak Park
|East Aurora
|42-41
|1945
|Glenbard
|Sterling
|40-35
|1944
|Rockford East
|Waterman
|50-42
|1943
|Kankakee
|Sycamore
|27-26
|1942
|Somonauk
|Belvidere
|47-22
|1941
|Waterman
|Hinckley
|38-17
|1940
|Waterman
|Hebron
|34-33
|1939
|Waterman
|Geneva
|41-10
|1938
|Glenbard
|Waterman
|32-30
|1937
|York
|Rochelle
|25-14
|1936
|Rushville
|Leland
|31-30
|1935
|West Aurora
|DeKalb
|24-22
|1934
|West Aurora
|East Moline
|44-22
|1933
|Waterman
|Sycamore
|24-20
|1932
|Sycamore
|Waterman
|20-18
|1931
|Belvidere
|Waterman
|29-27 (3 OT)
|1930
|Dundee
|Sycamore
|20-11
|1929
|Sycamore
|Elburn
|18-14
|1928
|Rochelle
|Sycamore
|22-20 (OT)