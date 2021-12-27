December 24, 2022
Shaw Local
Over the years at the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic

By Brian Hoxsey

YearChampionRunner-upScore
2020DeKalbIndian Creek87-52
2019DeKalbNaperville Central52-48
2018OswegoDeKalb61-46
2017Naperville CentralLemont48-44
2016GenevaSouth Elgin69-55
2015DeKalbGeneva41-39
2014St. Charles EastDeKalb76-52
2013Hinsdale SouthBelvidere76-54
2012WinnebagoMoline63-56
2011MolineMarmion50-48
2010EvanstonChicago Vocational64-61
2009DeKalbRockford Jefferson65-60
2008GenevaChicago Vocational47-44
2007Hyde ParkSenn61-46
2006Rock FallsHuntley48-43
2005LarkinGeneva57-55
2004East PeoriaSterling52-49
2003RochelleDeKalb53-51
2002South BeloitRockford Lutheran64-59
2001RochelleDeKalb67-59
2000DeKalbRochelle75-55
1999RochelleDeKalb73-64
1998StreatorPrairie Ridge60-37
1997St. CharlesDeKalb56-42
1996St. CharlesRolling Meadows60-42
1995St. CharlesWest Chicago70-40
1994St. CharlesDeKalb68-41
1993Wheaton NorthRockford Lutheran70-61
1992Aurora ChristianRockford Lutheran56-47
1991LarkinRockford Lutheran82-55
1990LarkinDeKalb75-41
1989La Salle-PeruUnited Township89-59
1988BolingbrookSt. Charles84-74
1987St. CharlesDeKalb65-57
1986St. CharlesDeKalb58-57
1985St. CharlesWarren57-56
1984LarkinSterling57-49
1983DeKalbSt. Charles69-57
1982Oak ForestSt. Charles72-66
1981Naperville NorthDeKalb63-49
1980SterlingHillcrest71-67
1979GrantLincoln-Way70-62
1978Lincoln-WayKaneland85-64
1977St. CharlesSycamore58-43
1976St. CharlesBatavia67-63
1975SterlingHinsdale Central76-74
1974BataviaLincoln-Way65-64
1973FreeportHinsdale Central66-55
1972St. CharlesFreeport74-59
1971Hinsdale CentralFreeport85-61
1970Hinsdale CentralDeKalb73-71 (3 OT)
1969Lincoln-WayEvanston68-66
1968MendotaSycamore77-67
1967DeKalbMendota73-69
1966YorkSycamore50-40
1965YorkFreeport59-52
1964FreeportDeKalb49-37
1963SycamoreFreeport49-44
1962ElginRochelle58-50
1961YorkFreeport87-58
1960Proviso EastWest Aurora70-64
1959St. CharlesWest Aurora55-41
1958ShabbonaRock Falls78-64
1957Rock FallsDeKalb78-63
1956WaukeganRock Falls56-46
1955SycamoreDeKalb69-59
1954GlanbardRochelle68-62
1953LeydenRochelle69-40
1952LeydenDeKalb51-50
1951BelvidereWaterman51-42
1950Rock IslandDeKalb55-47
1949West AuroraDeKalb41-34
1948DeKalbRiverside47-39
1947GlenbardRockford West49-40
1946Oak ParkEast Aurora42-41
1945GlenbardSterling40-35
1944Rockford EastWaterman50-42
1943KankakeeSycamore27-26
1942SomonaukBelvidere47-22
1941WatermanHinckley38-17
1940WatermanHebron34-33
1939WatermanGeneva41-10
1938GlenbardWaterman32-30
1937YorkRochelle25-14
1936RushvilleLeland31-30
1935West AuroraDeKalb24-22
1934West AuroraEast Moline44-22
1933WatermanSycamore24-20
1932SycamoreWaterman20-18
1931BelvidereWaterman29-27 (3 OT)
1930DundeeSycamore20-11
1929SycamoreElburn18-14
1928RochelleSycamore22-20 (OT)