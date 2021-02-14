Mayor Scott and Barbara Harl donate new Peru Bell to be displayed at City Hall

Visitors to Peru City Hall will now be greeted by the new Peru Bell purchased and donated to the city by Mayor Scott J. and Barbara Harl.

The bell was designed and cast by Verdin Clock and Bell in Cincinnati, Ohio, and weighs in at 255 pounds. It is 24 inches at the ring surface and 24 inches tall.

Verdin Clock and Bell also manufactured the clock displayed in front of Peru City Hall. It is a working bell cast from bronze ingots and is equipped with a clapper that enables it to ring.

The mayor was excited to give the city of Peru something unique that, in some ways, sets the city apart from the traditional look of a City Hall.

“I have been to many city halls and government buildings and have yet to see a display such as this,” Scott Harl said. “Barb and I are proud of this beautiful bell displayed in Peru City Hall.”

He said he has toured many city halls across the county, from the East to West coasts, on the Gulf of Mexico, to our northern borders.

Throughout the mayor’s travels, he said he had seen many beautiful decorations but had never witnessed a bell displayed in this fashion.

He is hopeful the pandemic can ease soon so officials may open city hall to the public and residents may come by and see the city’s newest addition.