La Salle Public Library to host free program ‘Growing Plants from Seeds’ on Feb. 16

La Salle Public Library will virtually host Natalie Martin at 6 p.m. Tuesday when she presents “Growing Plants from Seeds.”

Martin is a University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener volunteer and will offer this free program to the public via Zoom.

Starting plants from seeds, instead of buying seedlings from the nursery, can seem daunting if you’ve never done it before, but starting from seeds can be the most cost-effective way to grow your own food.

In this educational and informative program, Martin will go through the step-by-step process, giving suggestions for every budget so that when it’s time to start seeds in the spring, you will know where to begin.

To register, visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FufV_YKkT0qEdyAvR37A2w. If individuals prefer to connect to this program using an iPad or smartphone, need more information or have questions, please contact Rachael Blomquist, digital content librarian, at rblomquist@lasalle.lib.il.us or call the library at 815-223-2341.