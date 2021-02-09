Five boys basketball players to watch this winter

Check out our five players to watch with the high school boys basketball season getting underway.

Jaxon Cusac-McKay

Jaxon Cusac-McKay, Fieldcrest, Sr., G

The reigning NewsTribune Boys Basketball Player of the Year and multi-sport standout is back in Illinois after transferring to Kentucky to play football in the fall. He averaged 15 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals a game last year to lead the Knights to a sectional championship.

Gunnar Jauch

Gunnar Jauch, St. Bede, Sr. G

Jauch will be able to take on a bigger scoring role this season after Paul Hart, the leading scorer in the area last year, transferred to a school in Arkansas. The 6-foot-6 Jauch, who recently signed with Illinois Valley Community College, averaged 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a game last season.

Jamie Reinhardt

Jamie Reinhardt, Princeton, Sr., G

Reinhardt is within striking distance of 1,000 career points and was on pace to break the school scoring record held by Joe Ruklik with 1,306. Last season, Reinhardt averaged 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals a game and was a unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division selection.

Trez Rybarczyk

Trez Rybarczyk, Hall, Sr., G

Rybarczyk can do it all on the court as he ranked top-five in the area last season in points (18.1 a game), rebounds (7.7 a game), assists (3.6 a game) and steals (2.5 a game). Rybarczyk, a NewsTribune First-Team All-Area pick last year, eclipsed 1,000 career points as a junior.

Drake Weber

Drake Weber, La Salle-Peru, Sr., G

Weber is a four-year varsity starter who will be the Cavaliers’ go-to scorer. Last season, he averaged 15.8 points a game while also contributing 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1 assist a contest. He was NewsTribune First-Team All-Area last winter.