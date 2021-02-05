After inappropriate online visitor, Peru council makes changes to prevent future incidents

Those in attendance at Monday’s Peru City Council meeting were greeted by an unexpected and unwelcome visitor.

Toward the end of the 21-minute meeting, an individual began making explicit noises and inappropriate comments over the loudspeaker in the council chambers.

The virtual intruder made scattered comments during multiple minutes of the meeting while City Clerk Dave Bartley and IT Director Stephen Rounds attempted to figure out what was happening and put an end to the comments.

The blurts took everyone in the room by surprise, as council members and others in the room tried to quickly wrap their heads around what was going on.

The individual entered the Zoom call from the link posted by the city in accordance with the Open Meetings Act during the pandemic.

As the comments began to become more obscene, those in charge ended the Zoom call.

As of Thursday, Rounds was confident the city can limit the type of access Zoom viewers are able to have and will allow Bartley to have more control during the meetings.

“We tested out the new restrictions during another meeting this week, and we believe we now have everything in place to make sure it won’t happen again,” Rounds said.

This will enable the person running the meeting to allow access to those joining and also allow them to control what voices from the Zoom call will be permitted to be heard over the loudspeaker.

Rounds also wanted to make it clear it was not in any way a breach of the city’s technology systems but rather someone taking advantage of an opportunity that has since been closed.

Rounds, who is fairly new to working with the city, was not aware of any posted rules or regulations required of those participating in Zoom meetings, but he said he would work toward creating some.

At this time, the city does not know the identity of the person or people who infiltrated Monday’s meeting.

Rounds said because of the posting of the meeting link on the internet, the individual could be from the La Salle-Peru area but could also be from anywhere around the world.

The city still is working through its new system.

Finance Director Justin Miller said during January’s council meeting that the city was withholding the final payments to the company that provided the system until the final kinks are worked out.