Peru approves purchase of new dump truck, road extension and laborer hires

Peru City Council approved the purchase of a dump truck from Peru Township Road District at the price of $38,000. (Courtesy)

The Peru City Council approved many agenda items Monday at the request of the city’s Public Services Committee.

The city approved a motion to buy a 2009 International 7400 SFA 4x2 dump truck from the Peru Township Road District for $38,000.

The vehicle comes equipped with a plow and salt spreader and currently sits at 29,592 miles. The unit has been inspected by the city mechanic, sold as is and contains the following amenities:

• Cruise control

• Power and heated mirrors

• Air horns

• Air conditioning

• Central Hydraulics

• Whelen DOT warning lighting package

• Force America salt spreader control

• Tires are original with about 50% life remaining

• Air ride cab and driver’s seat

The vehicle was recommended for purchase by Fire Chief Jeff King and is included as a budgeted item for the city.

The city also approved a Unytite Drive Extension Addendum #1 for HR Green for $20,727.19.

The funds for this project will be provided by the State’s STU Program and reimbursed by the state, city engineer Eric Carls said.

The project will include the construction of the extension of the Unytite Drive between Plank Road and Donlar Avenue, including 24 feet of pavement and 6 feet of shoulders. The entire length of new construction will be about 0.7 miles.

The approval by the City Council was a formal action required in order to apply for the state’s reimbursement.

Peru also approved the hiring of three new laborers for the public works department to fill upcoming vacancies created because of retirements.