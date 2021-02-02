Schweickert family presents check for new Centennial Park band shell in Peru

Fans of the city of Peru’s Music in the Park soon will have a new band shell to enjoy in Centennial Park thanks to the generosity of a local family.

During Monday evening’s City Council meeting, Peru Mayor Scott Harl was presented the first check from Douglas J. and Rorie Schweickert and the rest of the Schweickert family.

In attendance to present the $100,000 check was Douglas J. and Rorie’s son, Scott Schweickert, who also serves as the city’s assistant corporate counsel.

The entire project is estimated to cost about $150,000, which will be covered by the family’s donation to the city moving forward.

Harl said during the previous meeting the people he has spoken with about improvements in the city have been willing to help make these beautifications possible.

“We are not going to be asking for any public funds whatsoever,” Harl said. “It’s a good thing. People are very giving out there, and once you start asking, it’s amazing what you receive.”

Harl and members of the council thanked Scott and the rest of the Schweickert family for their generosity in making the project become a reality.

“Thank you Scott, and I spoke with Douglas [Monday] and thanked him for this very much,” Harl said. “It’s going to be a beautiful addition to the park.”

In the spirit of thanking the donors, the structure will be entitled Schweickert Pavilion.

The band shell is planned to be located near the location of last year’s concert shell. This would be a permanent structure that will need future approval from the council as the time to begin construction approaches.

The shell also will have open sides to accompany viewers who choose to sit off-center from the performers.

City officials are hopeful with cooperation from the weather in the upcoming spring that the shell could be complete and ready for use by June 4, the date of the first scheduled Music in the Park concert for 2021.

The city was encouraged to pursue this addition to the park after seeing the success and popularity the previous events have had.

Parks, Recreation and Special Events Director Adam Thorson has scheduled at least eight planned concerts at this time with the possibility to add a few more depending on interest and availability.