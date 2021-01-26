La Salle officials to meet with Rep. Lance Yednock to discuss police reform bill

In response to House Bill 3653, which includes criminal justice reform, La Salle city officials will meet with Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, on Feb. 1.

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove, finance director John Duncan, Police Chief Mike Smudzinski and Sgt. Jason Quinn will meet with the state representative to gather more information, answer questions and discuss the financial impact of the bill.

Grove said during Monday’s council meeting that the city appreciates Yednock and state Sen. Sue Rezin’s vote against the bill that was passed almost two weeks ago.

“We definitely support our police – our council does, our community does,” Grove said. “We are going to make sure we take care of our police officers and whatever they need to have done for them. Let that not be mistaken.”

Grove said the city’s intent to provide more information to the public after the meeting and more is made available to them.

Among other policies to be enacted as a result of the legislation, effective Jan. 1, 2023, all bail bonds and conditions of bail will be replaced by a system of pretrial release to be developed by the Illinois courts based on a detainee’s alleged crime, their risk of not appearing for their court date and the threat or danger they may pose to the community if released, according to Capitol News Illinois.

The bill also eventually would require all law enforcement agencies to use body cameras eventually, make changes to qualified immunity for officers and give the state more power over who can be a member of law enforcement, making it easier to decertify and terminate the employment of problematic officers.

La Salle is not the first city in the area to state disapproval of the bill, following neighbor Peru’s opposition resolution that was approved Jan. 18.

The resolution called for JB Pritzker’s veto of the bill in its current format and discouraged the lack of debate allowed by the quick passing of the bill by the Illinois General Assembly.

Peru’s resolution called for legislators to collaborate with law enforcement and labor groups to develop reform and create policy.