Starved Rock Country Community Foundation announces Virtual Talent Showcase in partnership with Arts of Starved Rock Country

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation and the Arts of Starved Rock Country are coming together to host a unique virtual event highlighting the talent in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. The event will be hosted via Zoom from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 14.

This event will host performances in music, painting, photographers, textile artists and more as it gives these individuals the opportunity to showcase their work in a way they haven’t been able to since the pandemic began.

Tickets cost $25 for the entirety of the event, which also will provide viewers access to a video download link after the event. Proceeds will benefit the artists, Starved Rock Country Community Foundation and the Arts of Starved Rock Country.

President and CEO of SRCCF Clete Winkelmann is excited about the opportunity this event brings to all involved.

“What better way to allow our talented artists to demonstrate their craft than a virtual talent show,” Winkelmann said. “Times are so challenging and the only way to see a live performance is to bring it into your home. We are pleased to be able to fund, coordinate and highlight these very talented individuals.”

This won’t be your normal performance as many of the featured artists are planning on showing the audience the “behind the scenes” the public rarely gets to witness. This will give viewers a deeper appreciation of their craft and their skills.

Featured artists will include Mezzo Soprano Kate Tombaugh, who will be performing as well as demonstrating a vocal warmup.

Tombaugh has performed professionally throughout the United States in works from her classical and musical theater repertoire.

Most recently, Tombaugh was named the first-place winner of the 10th Annual Mildred C. Miller International Vocal Competition hosted by Pittsburgh Festival Opera. The title came with a $3,000 top prize.

Woodturner Frank Kobilsek will be doing a studio tour and a woodturning demonstration.

Kobilsek, of Mendota, has been a woodturner since 2004 and is known throughout the region for his bowls, bottle stoppers and wall art. He said he named his business, Make and Be Happy, named after a motto by which he lives his life.

“This is all about mental health,” Kobilsek said. “I spend time in my shop and forget about my troubles. If I’m making something, I’m happy.”

Kobilsek enjoys sharing the process of his happiness by doing live demonstrations of techniques at art fairs and shows.

Many more artists are scheduled to participate as those who wish to take part are encouraged to grab their tickets now.

More information can be found on the landing page, registration page and the Facebook Event.

The event is sponsored by Kidder Music, Hometown Bank and Midwest Partners.