Peru approves list of 16 businesses to receive $275,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funding

The city of Peru has approved a list of 16 businesses to receive $275,000 in funding through the Local Economic Support Payments Grant. The grant is funded by the Illinois CURES Act and the Federal CARES Act.

Peru will use about 85% of allowed funds as the city was allocated up to $320,152 in through the relief acts.

The 16 businesses were selected for funding after the city received 27 initial applications. Eight applications were deemed ineligible because of state guidelines prohibiting businesses from also receiving Business Interruption Grant funding.

One business owner removed his name from the application pool, one application was deemed ineligible for funding due to being a franchise with a drive-thru and the final business was located outside city limits.

The maximum amount awarded to the qualified businesses is $25,00,0 with the minimum disbursement coming in at $5,000.

“Everybody that was eligible and submitted the necessary documentation will be receiving some funding,” Peru Finance Officer Justin Miller said. “The average awarded is $17,200, and this is based off of a consistent formula.”

Members of the City Council and Mayor Scott Harl thanked Miller on behalf of the business owners.

“If anybody went by here the last few weekends and saw Justin’s car, it’s because he was in here consistently working on this to help these businesses,” Harl said. “Thank you for everything you did, Justin. It was a large project, and it’s still not over.”

The funding these businesses will be receiving has been verified and will include reimbursements for PPE expenses, compensation (including salaries, wages, tips paid leave, ect.), rent and technology to facilitate e-commerce and other costs of operation.

The businesses receiving funding include:

• Travel Connections – $15,000

• Mertes Chiropractic – $5,000

• Vlastnik’s Menswear – $25,000

• Peru Pizza House Restaurant – $25,000

• Illinois Valley YMCA – $25,000

• The Igloo – $25,000

• John’s Place – $5,000

• Super 8 Peru – $25,000

• South Shore Boat Club – $5,000

• Let’s Eat Rest Group (SOB) – $25,000

• Pizzas by Marchelloni – $5,000

• DeAngelo’s Hair Styling – $25,000

• Giovanni’s Sales and Service – $25,000

• Bridgetender’s Pub – $10,000

• Star Union Spirits – $25,000

• Salon Patrice – $5,000

Miller is hopeful the funding will be delivered this week or the following week to provide immediate relief for the approved businesses.