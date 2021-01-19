Peru Council will use ice rink rental fees for operation and future improvement costs

After testing the waters of renting space to hockey teams from surrounding communities, the Peru City Council decided to continue renting the ice skating rink at Washington Park and use the money raised for maintenance.

Director of Parks, Recreation and Special Events Adam Thorson mentioned during the previous council meeting Jan. 4 that he had received interest from organized teams to use the rink for practices and scrimmage games.

The rink has continued to receive a steady stream of residents using the service, and with the public’s interest, has come organized sports interest.

Thorson has since worked out a schedule that allows teams to rent the space for $100 an hour during times that have proven to be slower for Peru resident traffic.

The ice is available to rent during Tuesday and Thursday nights, as well as Saturday and Sunday during the morning hours.

The council concluded to set aside the funds raised from renting the rink toward operating costs and possible future upgrades for the area itself.

Renting the ice to teams has received mixed emotions from city officials and Peru residents.

Alderman Tony Ferrari said Monday he would like to see the rink used exclusively for the general public for a few seasons before opening it to the possibility of team usage.

“We built it for the citizens to use and we haven’t even been through one whole season of it,” Ferrari said. “We don’t even know how this is going to work. I just think we have to give this a couple seasons before we start doing this.”

Other residents have made various Facebook comments stating they have been turned away from the rink because of the teams’ usage within the first three weeks the rink has been functional.

Alderman Aaron Buffo also said he has received multiple complaints of residents being turned away.

Other officials agreed the interest in the rink can be a “win-win” as it brings more people into town that could in turn spend money at various local businesses; as long as the public hours continue to heavily outweigh the reserved hours.

“If we are going to rent it out for $100 an hour and that’s going to set aside to maintain this I think it’s a wonderful idea,” Alderman Mike Sapienza said. “I am absolutely in favor of renting it out now and not waiting a couple years; let’s start to get this thing popular.”

Thorson also said the team’s usage of the ice is beneficial to smoothing the surface and creating a more enjoyable experience for all.

“We resurface probably twice during the week,” Thorson said. “So really they are tearing it up but it’s actually helping in a sense as well. Our ice has some bumpy spots and they are helping to level things out.”

Despite some opposition, the city plans to continue to rent the rink during the allotted times while setting aside the funds raised for future care and improvements to the area.