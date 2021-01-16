Peru council approves bid for Midtown Road extension, begins to seek bids for further sewer separation

Peru City Council approved and discussed various construction projects Monday, including road extensions and sewer separation.

The council approved a $1,848,414 bid from Advanced Asphalt Company in Princeton for the city’s planned Midtown Road extension. The project will be funded by a combination of infrastructure and general tax dollars.

The city requested bids from six different providers and received two before opting for the lowest. The city’s engineers estimate for the project came in at just less than $2.1 million; around $300,000 higher than the accepted bid.

“This is a good bid, and it’s the same contractors that did the work and the fine job up there this past summer,” Mayor Scott Harl said.

This project will create new roadways extending Midtown Road to connect Plank Road and Peoria Street and the new Point Boulevard, which will be on the west side of the new Peru Police Station.

These roads, as well as the intersection on 26th Street, will receive surfacing, curb and gutter upgrades.

The project also will include the widening of Plank Road from Shuyler Drive to just north of the new Midtown and Plank Road intersection. The expansion will allow for turn lanes for drivers to enter the new Midtown intersection.

Aside from the Midtown Road extension, the council gave city engineer Eric Carls the go-ahead to seek bids for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s mandated sewer separation project, Area 1 Phase 6.

This project is the final phase of Area 1, which is located on the west of Route 251 side of Peru, including from Fifth to 10th streets.

Aside from the sewer separation, the project will include replacing aged sidewalk surfaces and water mains in need of repair.

Alderman Mike Sapienza said the temporary inconvenience for the residents pays dividends after the work is finished.

“In the Third Ward, we’ve had a lot of [sewer separation] construction, and I know it’s very inconvenient for the people who live there,” Sapienza said. “After it’s done, not only is what’s underground replaced. Take a look at the nice roads, curbs and sidewalks. It looks terrific.”

Residents in the area affected will receive a letter before construction begins that outlines the project, contacts and any required IEPA education information.

“I know it can be painful for the season for the residents or businesses, but certainly when we finish, the plan is to never go back,” Carls said.

Harl said the city’s investment in the IEPA sewer separation has helped lead to a steady decline in resident’s flooded basements.

Carls added the city has invested around $15 million, or almost $2 million a year, into these projects in the almost seven years he has been with the city of Peru. Aldermen also said many more were invested before Carls, as well.