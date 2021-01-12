La Salle council approves Redevelopment Incentive Grant for Uptown Grill renovations

Uptown Grill, 601 First St. in La Salle, was approved for the maximum grant of $12,500 through the city’s Redevelopment Incentive Program.

The funds will be used to complete a portion of building improvements for the downtown business. Improvements will include:

• Installation of new aluminum wall capping on west and south walls, about 214 feet

• Removal of old aluminum wall covering on west and south walls

• Installation of multiple layers of treated lumber to create a multilayer profile shape

• Bending and installation of painted aluminum coil stock to fit new profile shape

• Sealing all joint lines with clear silicone caulk to prevent leakage

• Cleaning and disposing of all reconstruction materials

Uptown Grill has been in business for more than 35 years since opening in 1985.