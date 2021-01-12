May 10, 2023
La Salle council approves Redevelopment Incentive Grant for Uptown Grill renovations

$12,500 was approved to help fund a portion of the planned renovations

By Jayce Eustice
La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove and Economic Development Director Don Aleksy credited La Salle's foundational businesses, such as Uptown Grill shown here, as a factor in today's growing downtown. Uptown Grill been in downtown La Salle for 30 years.

Uptown Grill, 601 First St. in La Salle, was approved for the maximum grant of $12,500 through the city’s Redevelopment Incentive Program.

The funds will be used to complete a portion of building improvements for the downtown business. Improvements will include:

• Installation of new aluminum wall capping on west and south walls, about 214 feet

• Removal of old aluminum wall covering on west and south walls

• Installation of multiple layers of treated lumber to create a multilayer profile shape

• Bending and installation of painted aluminum coil stock to fit new profile shape

• Sealing all joint lines with clear silicone caulk to prevent leakage

• Cleaning and disposing of all reconstruction materials

Uptown Grill has been in business for more than 35 years since opening in 1985.