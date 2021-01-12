La Salle approves list of 70 qualified businesses to receive nearly $300,000 in COVID-19 relief funding

The La Salle City Council approved the recommendation from the Economic Development Committee, granting assistance to many of La Salle’s small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council approved the list of potential grant recipients for the La Salle Economic Support Program, with the full allocation totaling $298,819. The list of 70 applicants will be eligible to receive the financial support funded by the Illinois CURES Act and the Federal CARES Act.

Municipalities were required to submit their own grant program to the state for approval. The program was approved, and La Salle can now begin executing the program.

All eligible La Salle businesses that submitted a qualified application will receive grant money that will begin rolling out this week.

Mayor Jeff Grove thanked the hard work by Director of Economic Development Leah Inman and all the aldermen involved in setting up the program and getting funds to the city’s small businesses.

“What a nice thing for the community that definitely shows our support for our businesses,” Grove said. “Thank you all for the work on that. It goes above and beyond your normal duties; I know the businesses appreciate it.”

The eligible reimbursements included PPE expenses, operating expenses, marketing and telework expenses, outdoor seating expansions and Sunday payroll reimbursement to boost tourism.

The grant sizes range in size from $543 to the maximum amount of $5,000 with the average business receiving $4,263 in funding.

Inman stated the fact that not every business submitted a claim for the maximum amount of $5,000 speaks volumes for the businesses involved. She said some businesses didn’t want to take away possible funds from others that may need it more.

The areas of service for the businesses, receiving funding include:

• Seven event/tourism related businesses, receiving a total of $29,503.10

• 11 nonprofit organizations, receiving a total of $50,058.65

• 15 service, support and manufacturing businesses, receiving a total of $65,752.69

• 12 retail businesses, receiving a total of $49,263.60

• 14 dining/bar establishments, receiving a total of $61,280.46

• 11 personal care establishments – salons, barbers and day spas – receiving a total of $42,960.50

Four applications were initially submitted were removed from the final list of approved applicants. Three were removed because of the business receiving funds through Round 2 of the Business Interruption Grant program, and one was removed due to eligibility requirements.