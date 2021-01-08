April 19, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituarieseNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District to hold general election Jan. 21

Eligible voters include only owners or occupiers of land aged 18 and up

By Jayce Eustice
Drought-stressed corn frames prevented plant acres in central Livingston County, Illinois. The U.S. Department of Agriculture drew quite a market stir in its August crop production report that projected higher production than the trade anticipated in light of some poor Midwest growing conditions and a large number of prevented plant acres.

Drought-stressed corn frames prevented plant acres in central Livingston County, Illinois. The U.S. Department of Agriculture drew quite a market stir in its August crop production report that projected higher production than the trade anticipated in light of some poor Midwest growing conditions and a large number of prevented plant acres.

The Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District will not be hosting its annual meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The District will be holding a general election for the purpose of electing two individuals to each serve two-year terms on the SWCD Board.

The SWCD election will be held on Jan. 21 at the USDA Service Center located as 1510 W. Reynolds Street in Pontiac.

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Individuals must be at least 18 years of age and only owners or occupiers of land within the district to be eligible to vote in SWCD Director elections.

For further information, residents are encouraged to call the SWCD office at 815-844-6127, ext. 3.