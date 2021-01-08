Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District to hold general election Jan. 21

The Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District will not be hosting its annual meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The District will be holding a general election for the purpose of electing two individuals to each serve two-year terms on the SWCD Board.

The SWCD election will be held on Jan. 21 at the USDA Service Center located as 1510 W. Reynolds Street in Pontiac.

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Individuals must be at least 18 years of age and only owners or occupiers of land within the district to be eligible to vote in SWCD Director elections.

For further information, residents are encouraged to call the SWCD office at 815-844-6127, ext. 3.