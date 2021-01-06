Starved Rock Country Community Foundation awards COVID-19 support grant to Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation announced Tuesday it awarded a COVID-19 relief grant to the Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living in La Salle.

Executive Director of IVCIL Sarah Stasik was thankful for the grant her organization received from the local community foundation.

“We are so excited and thankful to get this program started so that our consumers will benefit from these services,” Stasik said.

The $3,150 grant was given to IVCIL based on its work with consumers who have been isolated because of the ongoing pandemic.

The funds will support efforts to expand services to clients using technology to address their physical and mental health needs through live online exercises and wellness programs entitled the Spirit Club.

Spirit Club is an organization located in Maryland that specializes in wellness programs to individuals with developmental disabilities.

President and CEO of SRCCF Clete Winkelmann was proud of the work that will be done with the funds the organization was able to distribute.

“We are pleased to bring this cutting-edge program to the consumers of IVCIL services, a program to address their physical and mental health well-being,” Winkelmann said. “Without these services , individuals will continue to struggle with isolation and loneliness.”

The grant was issued from the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Recovering Fund. The funds were raised from donors throughout the community to support efforts in mitigating the impact of the health crisis.