Peru reopens ice rink after incident forces six day closure and ice repair

City of Peru workers fill the large ice rink at Washington Park in Peru in December, 2020. (Scott Anderson/Filling Peru's Ice Rink)

Peru’s Washington Park ice rink is set to reopen Tuesday after six days closed after an incident that required city workers to repair a section of the ice.

The rink initially opened Dec. 26 with a good turnout, but it was closed Dec. 30 after an individual went onto the ice believing it was completely frozen and broke through the ice with a shovel.

“The person went on the ice and took the shovel and went down through the middle of the ice and shoveled some of the slush,” Mayor Scott Harl said. “It made a complete mess of the place, and we had to have our crews go out and fix it and add more water.”

The city had hoped to keep the facility’s use on the honor system, but officials said they will need to take further action to keep the rink in commission for the residents of Peru and the surrounding communities.

The Peru Department of Parks and Recreation urges park visitors not to use the rink if the temperature is above freezing, as the ice can get soft and slushy.

This can cause an individual to sink through the ice/water mixture and damage the underlying liner with their skates.

There will be an orange snow fence blocking the entry step and “Rink Closed” signs when skating is not available at that time.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, Director of Parks, Recreation and Special Events Adam Thorson and Harl gave those in attendance an update on the incident and the city’s ideas moving forward.

Staff will begin pricing out a shed/attendance house structure. The building would be heated and with electricity as the city may decide the need to place an individual there and maintain open and closed hours.

Alderman Mike Sapienza said the city should take into account the expansion possibilities when planning the shed. Sapienza said his hope for the structure to serve other functions in the future rather than just storage.

Harl also said he has been in talks with donors about the possibility of placing a roof over the top of the rink to keep the snow off of the ice. The roof would have open sides.

“That’s the next step that we’ve always had planned anyway,” Harl said. “It was put in the ice rink, see what happens, then put a roof over the top and then someday it’ll be closed in. We’ll do it one step at a time.”

City of Peru workers use squeegees to spread water evenly throughout the ice rink and to stretch out the liner to prevent creases during a December 2020 filling. (Scott Anderson/Filling Peru's Ice Rink)

Alderman Aaron Buffo brought the idea of having rentable skates for individuals if the city elects to go forward with placing an employee at the location to maintain it.

Harl and Thorson indicated that would be the next step they would look toward, as the plan for the location was to continually upgrade as time goes along.

Thorson said he has been contacted by multiple youth hockey teams from the surrounding areas about renting the regulation-sized rink for practices or games in the near future.

“If we could possibly get cold enough weather, which it looks like we are going to get, we can possibly house some scrimmage games or ice hockey practices,” Thorson said.

The city’s Parks and Recreations Facebook page announced at about 10 a.m. Tuesday the ice is open for public use for both hockey players as well as free skaters.