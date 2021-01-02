LPHS selects members of 2020 Hall of Honor

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Hall of Honor committee’s Class of 2020 was approved at the L-P Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting on Dec. 16.

The Class of 2020 includes nine individuals and one team that will be recognized at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Ivlow from the class of 1962 led the L-P football team in rushing for two consecutive seasons in 1960 and 1961.

Ivlow was named a Big Eight All Star and qualified for state in the discus and earned a track and field scholarship to Purdue University.

Chris Izzo was the LPHS band director from 1960-70. During his time with LPHS, the band earned several national and state honors.

The band was also regularly invited to play at festivals and events, including Chicago Bears football games.

Richard Kolowski from the class of 1962 currently serves as a Nebraska State Senator representing southwest Omaha.

Kolowski was a teacher and administrator, which included 15 years as the founding principal of Millard West High School in Omaha.

Richard Koppen graduated from LPHS in 1939 and was the first state swimming champion in school’s history.

Koppen placed fourth in state in the 100-yard backstroke in 1938 and claimed the 1939 state title in the same event with a time of 1:05.9.

Eda Mathiessen contributed to the construction of the current LPHS campus in 1926.

Mathiessen Auditorium was built in 1928 and she donated the Aeolian pipe organ, which is still housed in the auditorium today.

Rhonda Morel from the class of 1978 is considered the ‘pioneer’ in getting women’s sports more recognized in the area.

At IVCC, Morel earned several basketball honors, including conference MVP and All-State. Morel continued her athletic career at Eastern Illinois University on the volleyball and basketball teams.

Doug Pomatto from the class of 1970 is a retired attorney who practiced law for 42 years.

As a student at LPHS, Pomatto was a Blow Medal recipient, earned All-State basketball honors, started on the undefeated 1968 football team and obtained the first hole-in-one at an L-P golf match.

Tony Siebert from the class of 1995 is a three-time state medalist in wrestling and finished as high as third place in 1995.

Siebert compiled 160 career victories and is the only four-time conference champion in school history. He continued his wrestling career at the University of Illinois and graduated with honors.

Donald Volk graduated from LPHS in 1956 and lettered in football, track and band.

Volk helped establish the L-P Class of 1956 Scholarship Foundation and has earned several awards for his community involvement and volunteer service, including the Indiana Governor’s Distinguished Hoosier Award.

The 1968 LPHS Football Team was also selected after going undefeated, winning 10 games and earning a No. 2 state ranking by the Chicago Tribune.

The team was coached by Ed Bender, Joe Marini and Boyd Melvin and had the following members:

Dom Bump, Dave Carder, Win Carus, Roger Coleman, Tom Corredato, Steve Curtis, Andy Dungan, Dave Funfsinn, Mark Green, Bill Loebach, Dave Loger, Jim Lusietto, George Margis, Alex Mathey, Ray Menne, Dan O’Donnell, Steve Patterson, Doug Pomatto, Pat Prendergast, Donn Reardon, Tim Reardon, John Schibrowsky, Scott Turnbull, Randy Ulanowski, Dennis Uloth, Bruce Vescogni, Rich Wasik, Randy Wasilewski, Gary Windy and Ray Wirtz.