Oglesby shooting update: Suspect charged with 3 felonies carrying 10 to 45 years prison time, if convicted

Peter D. Bergsma, 35, who is accused of shooting at Oglesby police Tuesday, is being held at the La Salle County Jail on $1 million bond after appearing in court for the first time Thursday morning – with 10% needed for release.

Bergsma, who appeared in court with a white medical bandage wrapped around his head, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of a stolen vehicle – both felonies carrying a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 45 years, if he’s found guilty.

Prosecutors said during Thursday morning’s hearing with Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. that after speaking to Oglesby police officers Tuesday night, Bergsma ran toward a squad car before firing in the direction of the officers. Bergsma then got in the squad car and drove a few blocks away.

Prosecutors said he then ditched the vehicle and proceeded to try and evade police until he was eventually taken into custody near the Shippingsport Bridge, just south of La Salle.

Bergsma, of Grand Rapids, Mich., said Thursday he will hire a private attorney instead of opting for a public defender.

Bergsma’s next trial date is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 14.