Ladd holds lottery to determine ballot positioning

The village of Ladd held its election lottery Tuesday to determine the ballot positions for candidates for city officials.

In the upcoming April election, residents of Ladd will vote to fill the seats of village president, village clerk and three village trustee positions that will each serve four-year terms.

For the position of village president, Frank Cattani will appear first, followed by Andrew Ruggerio in second and J.D. Erickson in third. Current Village President Mike Grivetti will not pursue reelection.

In the position of village clerk, Rhonda Bezely is the lone candidate, as sitting Clerk Diane Chandler will not pursue reelection.

Ladd has five candidates for the three open trustee positions that are currently held by Frank Cattani, Daniel Nelson and Andy Ruggerio. The candidates will appear on the ballot in the following order: Patrick Flanagan, David Margherio, Gregg Ripka, Molly Thrasher and Daniel Nelson.

Candidates for township officials, school board and library Board of Directors will also appear on the ballot.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, April 6, 2021.