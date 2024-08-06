Shoreline living, vacationing in northern Illinois

Living in a waterfront community doesn’t have to be just for summer retreats, and if you’ve longed to be near the water year-round, you don’t have to travel far!

There are plenty of beautiful locations in northern Illinois where you and your family can enjoy all the benefits of shoreline living. In addition to proximity to rivers or lake, all of the featured communities have unique amenities, shopping and dining options, activities and events that make them exceptional choices for a permanent home, a vacation home or just a weekend getaway.

St. Charles

Straddling DuPage and Kane counties is St. Charles, offering all of the amenities of a big city, nestled along the quaint Fox River. A vibrant nightlife, upscale and casual restaurants and plenty of recreation and wellness activities make this community an excellent choice for anyone who wants both peaceful shoreline living and a bustling downtown.

For the outdoor recreation enthusiast, St. Charles has gorgeous parks, a bike path along the Fox River, dog parks, skate parks and public outdoor swimming pools.

Boating and kayaking on the Fox River is a popular past time for residents and visitors. A great way to explore the river is on a majestic paddlewheel riverboat docked at Pottawatomie Park, or rent a canoe or pedal boat from the St. Charles Park District. Fishing is available from several city parks located on the river.

St. Charles is a festival town, with many community events dotting the city calendar. Every October, the city hosts the nationally-known Scarecrow Weekend, drawing visitors to the city from across the country to marvel at hundreds of handmade and mechanical scarecrows on display in the downtown area. The Holiday Homecoming Parade kicks off the Christmas season every November with live music, sleigh rides and a holiday parade. Award-winning local bands and cheerful leprechauns take to the streets every March for the annual St. Patrick’s parade.

St. Charles is the home of the historic Arcada Theatre, a 900-seat music venue that welcomes nationally-known artists and bands. Just a block north of the theatre is the Hotel Baker, a 1928-built historic building that it on the National Register of Historic Places. Residents and guests can express their creative side at one of many classes, including pottery, jewelry-making and more, at the Fine Line Arts Center. The city is known as “The Pride of the Fox” because of its gorgeous river walk, quaint downtown and historic architecture.

Naperville

Naperville is a vibrant community that offers the best of city life with suburban charm. Located along the DuPage River, Naperville offers plenty of outdoor recreational activities, in addition to a thriving nightlife scene and a wide variety of dining and shopping options.

The Naperville Riverwalk, located in the heart of downtown Naperville on the DuPage River, has a 1.75 brick walking path lined with fountains, bridges and more. The city’s Water Street District, which opens up onto the west branch of the DuPage River, features restaurants and shops, where residents and guests can enjoy beautiful views of the river.

For the more adventurous types, canoes and kayaks can be rented through the Naperville Park District for enjoyment on the river. Centennial Beach, located just off the DuPage River, is a historic stone quarry near the downtown area, with zero-depth entry and 15-foot depth for advanced swimmers and divers.

The city hosts several athletic and sporting events throughout the year, and in addition to several golf courses, the recreational athlete can enjoy a variety of sports year-round at great indoor facilities. Outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of one of Naperville’s many green spaces, parks and biking and hiking trails.

Rock Falls

Kris Kokis of Rock Falls glides across the Rock River like a champ after trying water skiing for the first time Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Sauk Valley Water Ski show. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The city of Rock Falls, located on the Rock River in Whiteside County, is a great option for those looking for shoreline living at its finest at a very affordable cost.

The Rock River is the heart of the community, offering endless opportunities for outdoor activities. Boating, canoeing and kayaking are all popular recreational activities, as are fishing and hiking. The Rock River is home to many species of fish, and the trails along the river are popular spots for bird watching. Eagles are frequently spotted along the riverbanks.

The historic Hennepin Feeder Canal has year-round, multi-use trails for cross-country skiing, running, biking and more. The canal is also one of the longest snowmobiling trails in the state. For those who don’t own a boat or other outdoor equipment, several businesses along the river rent boats, kayaks and bicycles.

Both Rock Falls and its sister community, Sterling, have community events year-round, including craft shows and music festivals in the summer, a craft beer fest in the fall and holiday events in winter.

Residents and visitors can enjoy a variety of dining options in both Rock Falls and Sterling including classic American fare, ethnic restaurants, coffee shops, bars and more. Both cities boast quaint downtown areas filled with boutiques and specialty shops.

Lake Bluff

Lake Bluff is a small, quaint village along Lake Michigan that offers the best of historic shoreline living.

The suburb is unique because of the amount of single-family homes near the lakefront, while some cottages and smaller lots are available less than a block away from Sunrise Beach. The village boasts a wide variety of historic homes and new construction that add to the town’s unique architectural appeal.

Outdoor enthusiasts will find Lake Bluff has plenty to offer, including parks and playgrounds, a community beach and pool, tennis courts, a golf course, the Lake Bluff Yacht Club and a shaded jogging/biking path that runs to the Greenbay Trail, connecting the north shore suburbs to the city of Chicago.

In addition to the myriad of outdoor activities, Lake Bluff’s charming downtown business district, which surrounds the village green, features unique shopping, fitness studios, salons, coffee houses, a wine bar and a microbrewery.

Lake Bluff prides itself on hosting a number of special events throughout the year, but the village really comes alive in the summer with music, holiday parades and its excellent farmers market.

Ottawa

A stricking sunset graces over the Illinois River in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Tucked away on the Illinois River in La Salle County is Ottawa, a town known for its natural beauty and proximity to one of Illinois’ most picturesque state parks, Starved Rock. Ottawa is home to many historic places and registered landmarks like the Reddick Mansion, as well as museums like the Ottawa Scouting Museum, dedicated to the founder of the Boy Scouts of America, William D. Boyce.

Ottawa is an ideal locale for outdoor enthusiasts. The city is home to more than 100 acres of community parks, many of which have boat launches, docking facilities, trails, basketball courts, fishing areas, playgrounds and more. The Illinois River Road National Scenic Byway goes right through Ottawa, so visitors can hike the bluff trails, bike along the historic canal pathways and enjoy national wildlife habitats. Sky Dive Chicago, a popular destination for thrill-seekers from around the world, is right in the city’s backyard.

But its surprising array of dining and entertainment is what really caught the eye. Residents and visitors can sample a variety of ethnic restaurants, while craft beer lovers will enjoy touring and sampling brews from Ottawa’s Tangled Roots Brewing Co. or visiting one of the areas local winery’s for a tasting. Ottawa’s downtown is full of women’s clothing boutiques and other unique specialty shops.

Ottawa is home to the magnificent Heritage Harbor, a can’t-miss destination for those looking for their dream home on the Illinois River. The world-class marina offers fishing, boating, and many more water sports, and daily rentals are available. Homes and cottages along the river are available to rent or buy at many price points.

Dubuque, Iowa

Viking Cruise ship along the Mississippi River in Dubuque, Iowa. (Photo by Michael Williams. )

Illinoisans love historic Galena, but its neighboring city across the Mississippi is Dubuque, Iowa, famous for having one of America’s best riverfronts. Activities abound, like paddle boating, canoeing and kayaking, on the majestic Mississippi River. From spectacular views of the river from one of the many waterfront parks to art-filled river walks, Dubuque is a can’t-miss destination for all nature-lovers.

Dubuque’s most popular destination is the Port of Dubuque, which features restaurants, world-class entertainment and the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, a Smithsonian-affiliated museum that explores the river’s history and significance through interactive exhibits and displays. America’s River Festival, held in June along the Mississippi, features two days of country music and classic rock, combined with an outdoor brew fest.

In addition to the Mississippi River, another of the area’s biggest attractions is the “Field of Dreams” baseball field, where the iconic 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner was filmed. Guests are invited to tour the diamond, surrounding corn fields and the farmhouse, and even play a pick-up softball game. Visitors from around the world flock to the field, which also holds special events throughout the year.