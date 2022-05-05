Thank you, teachers. From The Times

We all have a close friend or teacher in our family.

They are the ones who you just knew from a young age they would go into the field. They wanted to share their love for knowledge, reading, history, math or other subject close to their heart. They had an affinity for helping youngsters, or maybe those who needed special attention or care. Today, we thank those teachers for the work they do to prepare the next generation for life. We thank them for their long hours of work after the school day ends, or for sometimes dipping into their own pocketbook to make sure a student has lunch money or a jacket on a cold day.

Thank You, Teachers is our way of recognizing the value of these educators in our lives.

Our stories:

Twins Mindy McConnaughhay, Brooke Rick share a passion for all things Marquette

For Sheridan principal/longtime coach Randy Goodbred, it’s always been about family

Thank You Teacher Letters for The Times

Wallace Elementary STEM teachers find themselves on learning adventure with students

Sandwich School District 430 special education teacher ‘found his calling just by happenstance’

How the job of teacher has changed - 1922-2022

Act II: Teaching. Liebhart makes transition from business to education

Waltham kindergarten teacher Karin Kummer loves what she does

Weber, Maierhofer reflect on 33 years as Seneca Ag instructors