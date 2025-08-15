Unplug At Kishauwau Cabins

Located just minutes from Starved Rock State Park, Kishauwau Cabins offers a peaceful, wooded getaway that invites travelers to disconnect from devices and reconnect with what matters most.

For almost 40 years, this family-owned property has welcomed guests seeking a chance to slow down and experience nature.

A trip to Kishauwau is intentionally unplugged and guests are encouraged to embrace the low-tech experience. For those who need to check in, Wi-Fi is available at the office, but most find they don’t miss the screen time. Instead, they turn to the property’s extensive DVD library, old-school board games and firepits perfect for roasting marshmallows and telling stories under the stars. Kishauwau is home to nostalgic, no-pressure lodging that gently nudges you off the grid.

Photo provided by Kishauwau Cabins

Each cabin has its own unique charm, blending ‘90s-era coziness with modern comforts. All cabins are four-season units, capable of keeping guests comfortable the full year round. Furnace heating, as well as indoor wood stoves and gas fireplaces, will ensure the perfect temperature in even the chilliest of Illinois months. And a central air system keeps the cabins cool during the heat of summer. There are even four dog-friendly units, so you won’t have to board your furry friends during your vacation.

Another amenity that sets Kishauwau’s luxury units apart from other lodging options is the inclusion of full-sized kitchens. All the cabins have refrigerators, stoves and pantries stocked with the necessary pots, pans, plates and utensils needed to prepare and enjoy meals onsite. This comes in addition to barbecue and fire pits, giving plenty of options for enjoying a meal without having to dine out.

Kishauwau Cabins is the kind of place where families cook together, couples reconnect, and kids can explore freely, just like summer camp days of the past. The surrounding grounds are beautiful and serene, featuring towering trees, shaded paths, open grassy areas and the soothing sounds of nature.

Perched above the Vermilion River seven miles from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, Kishauwau Cabins bring guests close to nature while providing all the amenities of home. (Photo provided by Kishauwau Cabins)

Guests will also find plenty to do beyond the cabin door. Spend the day hiking the dramatic sandstone canyons and waterfalls of Starved Rock State Park, go trail riding through the quiet countryside, or raft along the nearby Vermilion River for a dose of outdoor adventure.

“Everything today moves so fast,” owner Terisa King said. “Kishauwau is the opposite. We’ve created a space where you can slow down, breathe, and just be, with no pressure and no hype. It’s simple on purpose.”

Whether you’re looking to book a multi-generational trip with the grand parents, a quiet weekend with your kids or a cozy couples getaway – Kishauwau makes it easy to slow down and enjoy real connection.