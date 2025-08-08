Bring your Appetite For Adventure to LaSalle County

Home to the scenic Illinois River, sprawling state parks and countless outdoor activities – LaSalle County is a year-round haven for nature enthusiasts, adventure seekers and foodies seeking authentic farm to table experiences. Join us as we explore Appetite For Adventure – a free, digital passport experience available through the Heritage Corridor Destinations app. It’s your key to discovering the best of LaSalle County – at your own pace, with real rewards along the way.

The Appetite Adventure Passport directs you to more than 70 popular attractions and restaurants found across LaSalle County. Download the Heritage Corridor app (available via the Apple App Store or Google Play), head to the Passports menu and select “Appetite For Adventure.” This convenient app can point you to nearby attractions, allowing you to virtually check-in and earn your way towards some fun themed prizes.

Once you’ve downloaded the app and select Passports, and on the next screen, tap the Appetite For Adventure Level 1. You’ll see a list of 77 Heritage Corridor members for you to visit and a counter of how many you’ve completed. Scroll to find the location you’re at and tap the name.

Once you’ve selected your location, you’ll see details like phone number, website, and an option to map the location. When you’re on the Objective tab you’ll see a Check-In Now button. If you’re not actually at the location, you won’t be able to check in.

There are three tiers of rewards for participants to win in this program: Blue Bike Keychain - a fun nod to the trails and river paths of LaSalle County (passport 1 prize, 5 check-ins), Utica Whistle Compass Keychain – inspired by the charm and direction of historic Utica (passport 2 prize, 10 check-ins) and Appetite for Adventure Branded Cutlery Set - your souvenir for completing the full journey (passport 3 prize, 15 check-ins).

Once you’ve completed your check-ins, simply visit the Starved Rock Country Welcome Center, located at 248 W. Canal St., Utica, to collect your prizes.

Tucked away amidst scenic waterways and beautiful state parks, LaSalle County has been a cherished getaway for over a century – Appetite For Adventure is the perfect way to get acquainted with the region. This hidden gem invites travelers to enjoy a perfect blend of natural beauty and modern comforts, offering a variety of inviting restaurants and shopping spots. Whether you’re exploring historic estates or indulging in fresh, locally sourced farm-to-table meals, LaSalle County is full of delightful surprises.

To help you get started on your journey, Heritage Corridor has assembled a list of recommended activity and restaurant pairings spread across LaSalle County – all of which you can check in at and earn points:

Starved Rock State Park (266 E. 873 Road, Oglesby) and John’s Place (1802 5th St., Peru)

Kayak Starved Rock (1170 N. 27th Road, Ottawa) and Uptown Grill (601 First St., La Salle)

Awesome Ottawa Tours (629 Court St., Ottawa) and HAZE Smokehouse (159 Bucklin St., La Salle)

Matthiessen State Park (2568 E. 950th Road, Oglesby) and B.A.S.H. (1012 N. La Salle St., Ottawa)

Skydive Chicago (3215 E. 1969th Road, Ottawa) and 9th Street Pub (253 Ninth St., La Salle)

The Cliffs Insane Terrain Off-Road Park (2681 U.S. Route 6, Marseilles) and August Hill Winery (106 Mill St., Utica)

Market on Mill Street (167 Mill St., Utica) and Blue Margarita (101 S. Lewis Ave., Oglesby)

Salt Tree Yoga (310 1/2 Main St., Ottawa) and Stone Jug Barbecue (1920 4th St., Peru)

Adventure-e-Bike Rental (620 E. Main St., Streator) and The Rootbeer Stand (255 N. Columbia Ave., Oglesby)

Heritage Harbor (111 Harbor View Drive, Ottawa) and Jorges Margaritas (101 1st St., La Salle)

I&M Canal Boat Tours (754 First St., La Salle) and The Igloo Diner (2819 4th St., Peru)

Weber House and Garden (1503 Baker St., Streator) and Bruce & Ollie’s (166 Mill St., Utica)

Camp Aramoni (809 N. 2199 Road, Tonica) and Mr. J’s #2 (488 E. State Route 71, Oglesby)

For more information, visit: hcdestinations.com/appetite-for-adventure