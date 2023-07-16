Little League tournament results for Saturday, July 15

Little League postseason all-star tournament play continued Saturday across the area.
Senior League baseball: In Senior League play, Spring Valley defeated Peru 11-1 to claim the District 20 banner and advance to the Central Regional Tournament beginning this coming weekend in Peru and Oglesby.
Major League baseball: The District 20 champion Oglesby 12-Year-Old All-Stars shut out Moline 4-0 to advance on in the winners’ bracket.
Minor League baseball: The Streator 10-Year-Old All-Stars topped Ottawa American 5-0, setting up a championship matchup Sunday afternoon between Streator and Peru.
Minor League softball: In Peru, Saturday’s results saw La Salle defeat Mendota 20-5, Princeton top Peru 8-2 and Spring Valley handle Utica 13-0.