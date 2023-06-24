Little League Baseball: Rangers top Red Sox for Ottawa 12U City title

OTTAWA – There is a pretty good chance that there will be many more special moments in athletic competition for Mason Mucci, but at least for this summer, Friday night’s performance for the FrostByte MSP Rangers in the Ottawa Little League 12U City Championship game will be at the top of the list.
Mucci smacked a leadoff solo home run to start a six-run rally in third inning, and earned the victory on the mound after recording six strikeouts in the opening three innings which helped the Rangers capture back-to-back championships after topping the Thrush Sanitation Red Sox 11-3 at Varland Park on Ottawa’s south side.
“That was my first-ever home run over the fence,” Mucci said, adding it may have had something to do with the sandwich from Jimmy John’s he had for lunch. “The pitch was right down the middle, and to be honest, I don’t even think I felt it hit the bat. It was pretty exciting, especially with it happening in the championship game. It was also great to see all of my teammates get hits after me and to score a few more runs.”
He said he really didn’t have a special spot at home for his ball and trophy as of yet, but that he was more concerned how he would talk his mother into a trip to Tone’s Cones.
[ Photos: Ottawa Little League baseball (12U) City Championship ]
The Red Sox (12-6-2) scored twice in the top of the first as Baron Hellman reached on a fielder’s choice, Bodie Martin followed with a single, and both came around to score on pitches to the backstop.
The Rangers (14-6) responded in their half of the frame as Evan Lopez lined a one-out single, Bryce Ceja followed with a double to center, and both scored on a base hit to right by Tucker Johnson. Johnson then made it 3-2 when he came home on a RBI grounder by Kentley Smith.
In the third, Rocco Affrunti led off with a single for the Red Sox, moved to second on an error, then went to third on a wild pitch before touching home plate to tie the game on a grounder by Martin.
Mucci’s no-doubt-about-it blast into the trees beyond the left-center field fence was followed by consecutive singles by Lopez, Ceja, Johnson, Smith (2 RBI), Mason Collins (RBI), and Kyle Hedge (2 RBI) to make it 9-3.
“Hitting is contagious. No matter if it’s the big leagues or Little League, seeing the guy in front of you get a hit boosts your confidence,” Red Sox coach Beau Hellman said. “[The Rangers] were just able to get things rolling there in the third inning, and we just couldn’t find a way to get them slowed down.
“I thought that both Bodie and Rocco did exactly what we wanted them to do on the mound, they threw strikes and kept the ball low, but you have to tip your cap to the Rangers for going down and getting it. The Rangers have hit the ball really well all season, and tonight was much of the same.
“I’m proud of the effort not only tonight, but all season my team has given. It’s been an awesome group to coach this summer.”
The Rangers – who finished with 14 hits – added two more runs in the fourth, as Lopez tripled to right and scored on a Ceja single, with the latter scoring moments later on a single by Johnson.
Ceja worked the final two innings for the Rangers and recorded three strikeouts, while Martin (2 IP, 2 K) and Affrunti (2 IP, 3 K) toed the rubber for the Red Sox.
“I felt like we came into the game ready to go, but Mason’s homer really got us going,” Rangers coach Josh Johnson said. “It’s funny how just one at-bat can do that, but I think all the kids’ confidence level and focus to be the next guy to get a hit really went up after the home run. That big inning gave us a little breathing room, but I was still impressed with how all the kids really stay focused until we got the final out.
“We had played each other a few times this season and we had some really good, tight games. They were missing a couple of players, so they weren’t a full force, but they played well nonetheless.”