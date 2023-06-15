June 14, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsGames and Puzzles

Softball: 5 standout statistics from across The Times area in 2023

Seneca, Marquette, Ottawa, Newark led the statbooks

By J.T. Pedelty
Serena's Paisley Twait hits the ball to center field to fly out against Ottawa on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Ottawa High School.

Serena's Paisley Twait slams the ball to center field early in the 2023 season. (Scott Anderson)

Softball, like its older cousin baseball, is a numbers game. Here’s a look at five numbers across The Times coverage area that might surprise even the most die-hard area softball fans.

19

The number of combined home runs by Marquette teammates Taylor Cuchra (an area-leading 11) and Lindsey Kaufmann (who crushed eight longballs).

The next closest tandems from one team were the 16 by Newark’s Kaitlyn Schofield (nine) and Danica Peshia (seven) and the dozen combined home runs knocked by Ottawa’s McKenzie Oslanzi (seven) and Maura Condo (five).

Marquette's Lindsey Kaufmann (right) smiles after hitting a home run against LeRoy during the Class 1A supersectional Monday, May 29, 2023, at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Marquette's Lindsey Kaufmann (right) smiles after hitting a home run against LeRoy during a Class 1A supersectional at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington. (Scott Anderson)

1.62

Oslanzi’s absurdly good on-base plus slugging average, a statistic that has grown fashionable for measuring offensive production due to its relating the most important successful outcomes of an at-bat — getting on base and advancing as close to home plate as possible for the next hitter in the lineup.

The Eastern Illinois University-bound Oslanzi may be better known for her pitching, but she’s awfully good with the bat as well, including an area-best .583 batting average.

Ottawa’s McKenzie Oslanzi (17) hits her second homer of the game against Kaneland during a softball game at Kaneland High School on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Ottawa’s McKenzie Oslanzi (17) hits her second homer of the game against Kaneland in Maple Park this season. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

4

Hitters finished with batting averages at or above .500 this past spring. After Oslanzi, the next three were all in the high-octane Newark Norsemen lineup.

Schofield hit .510 with 46 RBIs, Ryan Williams batted .506 with 40 RBIs, and Peshia finished hitting an even .500 with 48 runs batted in. Teammate Taylor Kruser just missed joining the club, batting .496.

Also in the ballpark — pun intended — were .450-plus hitters such as Seneca’s Sam Vandevelde (.490), Serena’s Paisley Twait (.479), Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell’s Ella Derossett (.457) and Somonauk/Leland’s Bre VerCautren (.453).

Newark’s Danica Peshia (17) singles against Batavia during a softball game at Batavia High School on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2023.

Newark’s Danica Peshia (17) singles against Batavia during a softball game at Batavia High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

32-for-32

Seneca’s Alyssa Zellers was perfect in stolen-base attempts. The speedster racked up 32 steals in as many tries this season and was not thrown out a single time.

Seneca's Alyssa Zellers slides in safely to second base as Putnam County's Gabby Doyle waits for the late throw on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Seneca High School.

Seneca's Alyssa Zellers slides in safely to second base as Putnam County's Gabby Doyle waits for the throw. (Scott Anderson)

5

The number of Times-area hurlers who pitched a statistically significant number of innings and finished with earned-run averages below two runs per game.

The list was led by two Newark stars, Schofield at 1.02 and Kodi Rizzo with an ERA of 1.09, followed by Oslanzi with a 1.31, Seneca’s Tessa Krull at 1.42 and WFC’s Shae Simons with a 1.76 earned-run average.

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell ace Shae Simons delivers a pitch to Henry-Senachwine late in the 2023 season in Henry.

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell ace Shae Simons delivers a pitch to Henry-Senachwine this past season in Henry. (Scott Anderson)