Softball: Ottawa ace McKenzie Oslanzi earns spot on ICA All-State First Team

The Illinois Coaches Association (ICA) has released its large-school ICA All-State Softball Team for the 2023 season, with Ottawa senior pitcher McKenzie Oslanzi a first-team selection for Class 3A.
Oslanzi worked 154 2/3 innings for the regional and Interstate Eight Conference champion Pirates this past season, compiling an 18-5 record with one save and a 1.31 earned-run average. The defending Times Softball Player of the Year also batted .583 with a 1.622 OPS and seven home runs.
La Salle-Peru senior outfielder Taylor Martyn and Morris senior pitcher Ella Davis were also ICA first-team choices.
L-P’s Addison Duttlinger made the second team. L-P’s Ava Lambert and Chloe Mitchell along with Morris’ Addison Stacey were on the third team.
Class 2A and 1A selections were announced last week and included multiple Times-area standouts in Class 1A, including Marquette’s Kaylee Killelea and Newark’s Kaitlyn Schofield on the first team; Newark’s Taylor Kruser, Danica Peshia and Kodi Rizzo, Serena’s Paisley Twait as well as Marquette’s Lindsey Kaufmann and Taylor Cuchra on the second team; and Marquette’s Eva McCallum and Serena’s RayElle Brennan on the third team.
In Class 2A, the area saw two second-team all-state picks — Seneca’s Sam Vandevelde and Sandwich’s Aubrey Cyr.