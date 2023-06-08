Softball: Marquette quartet named ICA All-State

Four Marquette Academy softball standouts have been included on the 2023 Illinois Coaches Association (ICA) Class 1A All-State Team after stellar campaigns for the conference, regional and sectional champion Crusaders.
Marquette pitcher/No. 3 hitter Kaylee Killelea is a member of the ICA All-State first team. Leadoff hitter/center fielder Lindsey Kaufmann and slugging first baseman Taylor Cuchra made the second team, with catcher Eva McCallum a member of the third team.
They join six other Times-area Class 1A first-team selections, as reported in Wednesday’s print edition.