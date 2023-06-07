Local Sports Digest: Youth baseball highlights from Streator,

Youth baseball highlights
Highlights from Streator Youth Baseball, as submitted by coaches:
Major League
NAPA 9, Varsity Sports 5: Paxson Thorp struck out 12 for NAPA, backed by Braydon Vickers (single, double, triple) and multiple hits from Cooper Gallick and Koltin Muntz. Brooks McCloskey had two hits for Varsity.
Cub League
SAT 4, SCCU 4: Andrew Harding (single, run scored), Deke Doty (home run) and Campbell Lesak (single) starred in the tie ballgame.
SCCU 3, Hatzer’s 0: Gabe Durbala (single, double, two scoreless innings pitched) and Elliott Masley (hit, two scoreless innings thrown) received game balls.
Firefighters Local 2, Elite Luxury Bus 1: Cameron Tutko hit a walk-off, inside-the-park homer for the win. Blaize Missel (double) and Henley Long (single) also led the offense, while for Elite Luxury it was Dylan Brown (triple), Eyan Arevlo (double), Beau Zmia (single) and Greyson Paulson (single) leading the attack.
Streator’s ‘Night of Champions” this Saturday
A Night of Champions celebrating the 40th anniversary of Streator High School’s 1983 state softball championship will take place at Streator’s PNA Hall this Saturday, June 10.
Saturday’s event – an open house-style meet-and-greet with light snacks provided and a cash bar available – is scheduled to run from 4-9 p.m.