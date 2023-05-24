Local Sports Digest: Streator YMCA 5K runs Memorial Day

Streator YMCA 5K runs Monday
The annual Streator Family YMCA 5K Run/Walk will be held the morning of Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. The Starved Rock Runners Circuit event will begin at the YMCA at 8 a.m., with prizes awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners in each age division. Proceeds benefit the Streator Family YMCA.
Registration for the race is open through the end of day Sunday, with it costing $30 to participate. Sign-ups are open at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Streator/StreatorYMCA5k .
Professional singer and Streator native Kate Tombaugh will perform the national anthem prior to the race’s start.
Ottawa City Rec Softball begins
In the Monday Women’s League of Ottawa City Rec Softball:
Bloomin’ Vinyl 8, Bears Den 0: Hannah Bucks (three runs), Claudia Schafer (two runs), Mindi Taliani (two hit) and Lacey Hansen (winning pitcher) led the victors.
Muffy’s Tap 8, Outage 4: Mary Maltby (two hits, two runs), Kathi Long (winning pitcher) and Christy Alison, Abi Claus and Mary Moria (two runs apiece) led Muffy’s. Melissa Guerrero scored two runs for Outage.
Streator Youth Baseball highlights
Highlights (as submitted by coaches) from Streator Youth Baseball:
Minor League
Katelly Construction 11, Dieken-Straughn 1: Uriah Zavada (three scoreless innings) and Rayland Rivers (hit, run) led Katelly.
Cub League
Firefighters Local 3, Hatzer & Sons 1: Cameron Tutko (three hits) and Blaize Missel (two hits) led Local #56, with Cutler Zavada (two hits including an inside-the-park homer) pacing Hatzer’s.
Sandwich, Shepherd score top-5s at IESA
At the 3A/4A IESA State Track and Field Meet held last weekend at EastSide Centre in East Peoria, a pair of Times-area large-school qualifiers scored top-five finishes.
Sandwich’s Seth Skillin (3rd, 39 feet, 2 inches in 7-3A boys shot put) and Shepherd’s Karsyn Moore (T-5th, 4-7 in 7-4A girls high jump both placed in the top five in their events.