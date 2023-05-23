Softball: IMSA forfeits 3A regional opener, Ottawa advances to own title game

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Pirates softball team’s excellent regular season earned it a relatively easier path to the Saturday title game of the Class 3A Ottawa Regional.
It became even easier this week when its scheduled semifinal opponent, Illinois Math and Science Academy, forfeited its scheduled 4:30 p.m. regional semifinal against the top-seeded Pirates.
Ottawa, now 24-5 with the forfeit victory, will next play the winner of tonight’s 6 p.m. semifinal at King Field between a pair of the Pirates’ Interstate 8 Conference rivals, Morris (22-11) and Plano (6-21). Ottawa swept two-game I8 series with both teams this regular season.
First pitch of Saturday’s regional championship at King Field is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Ottawa is one of two No. 1 seeds in the Class 3A Lemont Sectional, with the sectional hosts being the other. The winner of Saturday’s Ottawa versus the Morris/Plano winner regional title game will play the champion of the Class 3A Oak Forest Regional on Tuesday, May 30 in Lemont.