Local Sports Digest: Area scores 6 IESA track titles; Streator Youth Baseball highlights

Area scores 6 IESA championships
The Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) State Meet for small-school track and field was held May 12 and 13 at Eastside Centre in East Peoria.
Winning IESA championships were: from Marseilles — Blayden Cassell (25.45 seconds in boys 7-2A 200); from Dwight — Evan Olson (124 feet, 5 inches in boys 7-2A discus); from Somonauk — the relay of Lillian Hufstedler, Amaya Charles, Alexa Larson and Ella Roberts (54.81 in girls 7-2A 4x100); and from Holy Family — Aubrey Duttlinger (27.54 in girls 8-1A 200, 16.73 in girls 8-1A 100 hurdles, 17-0 in girls 8-1A long jump).
Scoring runner-up finishes were: from Milton Pope — Kaden Meents (7-9 in boys 7-1A pole vault); from Marseilles — Cassell (39-3 1/2 in boys 7-2A shot put); from Lisbon — Kyla Wesseh (18.27 in girls 7-1A 100 hurdles); from Leland — Tristan Garcia (24.50 in boys 8-1A 200); and from Paw Paw — Andrew Aceves (41-0 in boys 8-1A shot put).
Third-place finishes were recorded by: from Tonica – Reagan Fundell (18.05 in girls 7-1A 100 hurdles); from Milton Pope — Lylah Hebel (6-9 in girls 7-1A pole vault); from Cornell — Abbi Armstrong (14-9 in girls 7-1A long jump); from Marseilles — Gwen Jiminez(28-9 in girls 8-1A shot put); from Dwight — Mikayla Chambers (1:02.32 in girls 8-2A 400); and from Waltham — the relay team of Parker Abens, Daniel Edwall, Cash Pappas and John Sowers (4:05.20 in boys 8-1A 4x400).
Youth baseball highlights
Results from area youth baseball, as submitted by coaches to sports@mywebtimes.com:
Streator Cub
Firefighters 3, SCCU 0: Blaize Missel, Brantley Heilman and Cameron Tutko combined to pitch the shutout. Todd Hollander had two doubles and two RBIs, with Missel adding an RBI double. Deke Doty and Abel Rivers led the SCCU attack.
Elite Luxury 6, Casa Jalisco 0: Dylan Brown, Evan Arevalo and Beau Zmia all had multiple hits.
Elite Luxury 2, SAT Construction 1: Rylee Oakman, Dylan Brown and Beau Zmia provided multi-hit games.
SCCU 6, Hatzer 1: Quinton Shelton (RBI) and Cole Dodge (run scored) were standouts.
SAT Construction 2, Firefighters 0: Maddux Johnson (RBI) and Henley Long (double) received game balls.
Streator Minor
Luckey 14, Katelly Construction 10: Elliot Volkman was 3 for 3 with four RBIs.
Dieken-Straughn 8, Midland States 5: Jackson Eplin and Kane McCloskey combined for the pitching victory.
Dieken-Straughn 14, Luckey 3: Benny Brown and Antonio McStoots were the game’s top hitters.
Dieken-Straughn 11, Katelly Construction 8: Antonio McStoots and Jaxson Eplin delivered hits in support of McStoots’ mound work.
Streator Major
Streator Collision 14, NAPA 2: Maddox Magana (4 for 4), Brody Daugherity, Kole Yuhas, Brody Sliker and Logan Ludkowski all had multiple hits, while NAPA’s Noah Thomas slugged a two-run homer. Daugherity, Yuhas and Ben Mascote pitched the win.