Baseball: Fieldcrest falls 5-1 to Collin Hartman, Prairie Central

WENONA — The game of baseball can be frustrating in that even when a team does many things right, the outcome may not reflect it.
That was the case for Fieldcrest in Friday’s 5-1 nonconference loss to Prairie Central at Fieldcrest Middle School.
“We had a couple of chances in both innings (Prairie Central) scored to either keep them off the board completely or limit what they got, but were just unable to get that next pitch or play to do that.”— Mark Brown, Fieldcrest baseball coach
“Despite the overall outcome today I thought we did a lot of things the right way, and good things that just didn’t work out. That’s baseball, it happens,” Fieldcrest coach Mark Brown said. “We hit some balls hard, maybe had a few too many swings where we got under it, but we put the ball in play for the most part.”
The visiting Hawks, who improved to 8-15 on the season, were able to score three times in the fourth and added two more in the fifth. Fieldcrest, which had a three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 7-11 on the campaign, scored its lone run in the sixth.
“(Prairie Central) was able to execute two or three plays better than we did,” Brown said. “We had a couple of chances in both innings they scored to either keep them off the board completely or limit what they got, but were just unable to get that next pitch or play to do that.”
Prairie Central freshman starting pitcher Collin Hartman recorded the victory after a 72-pitch complete game in which he scattered six hits, walked one and struck out two.
“(Collin) was coming off beating a pretty good Pontiac team in his last outing, and really just did today what he’s done all season, that’s pound the strike zone,” Prairie Central coach RJ Bachtold said. “I feel like the key to getting a lot of high school hitters out is that if you can consistently be around the zone, they will get themselves out. Collin is just a fastball and curveball pitcher. He is not overpowering or flashy, but he’s able to get both pitches over for strikes, which makes the opponent put the ball in play to give the defense a chance to get outs.”
The Hawks stole four bases, scored two runs on wild pitches and another on an error in the fourth, Then in the fifth, a bases loaded walk to JC Spence and a RBI fielder’s choice by Jack Slagel made it 5-0.
“We want to be aggressive offensively and I think we’ve stolen 74 bases this season,” Bachtold said. “We have some guys with decent speed that allows us to do some things when we get on base. With this style, you are going to run yourself out of innings at times, but I feel like more often than not, and you saw it a few times today, good things come out of being aggressive on the base paths.”
Fieldcrest finally broke though against Hartman in the sixth, starting with a leadoff single by Eli Gerdes. After a flyout, Lucas Anson lined a base hit to right-center to move Gerdes to second. After a pop out, Tyler Serna smacked a single to right to score Gerdes, but after an overthrow at the plate, Anson was tagged out trying to score to end the inning.
Serna, who started the game but was on a pitch count, took the loss after allowing four hits and three earned runs with two walks and four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Anson came on to pitch the final 3 1/3, giving up four hits and two earned runs with four walks and three strikeouts.
Zach Johnson had two singles to lead the Knights at the plate.
“Today was like a lot of the season for us,” Brown said. “We’ve had leads late in games where we let the opponent off the hook, or we’ve pitched well and not hit, or vice versa. We’ve also had games like today where we’ve played a pretty solid game but just couldn’t get over the hump. All that said, we’ll keep working to get better, and hopefully start the climb as we get closer to the postseason.”