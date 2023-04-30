Softball: Marquette Academy scores 7 in 7th to top Serena

SERENA — After jumping to an early five-run lead, the Marquette Academy softball team trailed host Serena by two heading to the seventh inning Saturday.
The Crusaders came through in the clutch, tying the game on RBIs from Taylor Cuchra and Makayla Backos. From there, sophomore Avery Durdan’s two-run double pushed Marquette ahead for good in an eventual seven-run rally on the way to a 12-7 triumph over the Huskers.
“When you drive in runs you always have to give credit to your teammates that were able to get on in front of you to give you that chance,” Durdan said. “I just happen to be the one up there when the game was tied. I’m just glad I could help the team get the win.
“I thought we came out with a lot of energy today, then we had a couple shaky innings, but were able to come through when we needed to at the end.”
Marquette (15-5) scored twice in the first inning off Serena starter Maddie Glade (4 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) on a RBI triple by Maisie Lyons and a sacrifice fly by Cuchra. The visitors pushed the advantage to 5-0 on Kaylee Killelea’s run-scoring base hit in the third, and a pair of tallies in the fourth, one on doubles around an out by Backos and Durdan.
“It was a crazy game,” MA coach Brad Oakes said. “To be honest, I don’t feel we played very well today, but we never quit. You never want to be down two runs going into your final at-bat, but the girls found a way to get a rally started and kept it going.
“We threw the ball around a couple times in the middle innings that put ourselves in a tough spot, but we were able to bounce back, and (Cuchra) did a nice job of closing things down in (the circle) the seventh for us.”
Serena (16-5) scored four runs off Marquette starter Kaylee Killelea (4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 6 BB, 8 K) in the fourth, two via errors and the other pair on a two-run single by Makayla McNally. The Huskers then grabbed a 7-5 lead in the fifth as Glade recorded a sacrifice fly off MA reliever Lindsey Kaufmann (2/3 IP, 1 H) and McNally followed by smacking another base hit that drove in two runs.
In the Crusaders seventh, Lyons drew a walk off Serena reliever Jenna Setchell (Loss, 3 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 4 BB, 2 K) to begin the frame and later scored on a ground out by Cuchra. Then, after the aforementioned run-scoring hits by Backos and Durdan, Emma Rinearson singled in a run, Lyons walked with the bases loaded and Killelea brought home the final run on a fielder’s choice.
Cuchra (Win, 2 IP, 4 K), who pitched the final two innings, retired Serena in order to close out the game.
Kealy Rick (RBI)and Killelea (double, two RBIs) both finished with three hits for Marquette, which collected 15 as a team.
McNally finished 3 for 3 with four RBIs for Serena, while Paisley Twait singled and doubled. RayElle Brennan also lined a double for the Huskers.
“We talked after the game that while we did a lot of good things throughout the game, we had some timely things that we didn’t do well,” Serena coach Kelly Baker said. “There were some heads down right off the bat when Marquette got the two right away and added a couple more, but our girls stayed with it and came back to find a way to get the lead there in the fifth. Part of that was making the right adjustments we needed to from previous at-bats.
Serena begins a huge Little Ten Conference two-game, home and home series on Monday hosting Newark. Both squads have still yet to suffer a defeat in league play.
Marquette returns to action on Tuesday with a Tri-County Conference road contest against Midland.