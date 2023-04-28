Softball: Marquette Academy tops Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell to sweep TCC series

RURAL STREATOR – After scoring two runs late to rally for a win on Tuesday, Marquette Academy started a bit more quickly during Thursday’s Tri-County Conference rematch against Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell.
The Crusaders scored twice in the first inning, then added single runs in the second, fourth, sixth and seventh in an eventual 6-2 victory over the Warriors at the Wood Shed.
Marquette improved to 14-5 overall, while staying tied atop the league standings with Seneca at 9-1. WFC, which scored in the third and seventh innings, fell to 11-8 and 5-5
“On Tuesday, we did a good job of putting the bat on the ball and limited our strikeouts, but we hit a lot of balls right at fielders,” MA coach Brad Oakes said. “Now here today, some of those line drives we had the other day found open space. It was good to not only get those two runs right away, but then we were able to add a couple here and there the next couple of innings.
“[WFC] is a good young team this year and [pitcher)] Shae [Simons)] has really nice spin on the ball and does a great job for them.”
Crusaders senior leadoff hitter Lindsey Kaufmann started the game with a double to right-center field off Simons and scored on a two-out, RBI double by Taylor Cuchra. Maisie Lyons then followed with another double on a liner that hit the left-field line to make it 2-0.
“When I see my pitch, I just have to go for it,” Kaufmann said. “Shae is a very good pitcher, so if she gives you anything good to swing at, you have to be ready to do that or there is a good chance she’s going to get you. That was my thought process in that first at-bat, and I was able to hit the ball pretty well and get things started.
“I feel like I’ve hit the ball well this season and have been able to stay consistent, knock on wood. I just need to keep doing what I’m doing.”— Lindsey Kaufmann, Marquette Academy
The Cru made it a three-run game in the second as Avery Durdan led off with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Nora Rinearson, stole third and scored on an error.
The hosts got that run back in the third as Kaiden Conner drew a walk from MA starter Kaylee Killelea, went to second on a sac bunt by Jaylei Leininger and scored on a sacrifice fly by Simons.
In the fourth, the visitors made it 4-1 as Durdan smacked a base hit, stole second and scored on a two-out single to centerfield by Kealy Rick. Eva McCallum singled and scored on a fielding error in the sixth, and Kaufmann doubled again in the seventh and scored on a sac fly by Makayla Backos.
The Warriors scored an unearned run off Cuchra (1 IP, 2 H, 1K) in relief in the seventh as Leininger slapped an infield single to shortstop, moved to second on a passed ball and headed home on a double down the line in left by Simons.
Killelea earned the win and allowed just five hits and an earned run while walking three and striking out five. Simons (7 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) pitched well in the loss.
“I really thought both Shae and Kaylee through the ball really well today,” WFC coach Mike Hoekstra said. “I was happy that from Tuesday to today we were able to cut down on our strikeouts and put the ball in play a little more. We had some chances here and there, but stranding runners or not being able to get that next hit to drive in a run has been a struggle for us all season.
“We’ll keep working on having quality at-bats in those situations when we have runners in scoring positions, but sometimes you have to tip your cap to the opposing pitcher for finding a way to not allow you to do that.”
Marquette is next scheduled for a game at Serena at 1 p.m. Saturday, while WFC is off until Monday when it travels for a contest against Earlville.