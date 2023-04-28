Local Sports Digest: Pair of celebrations planned for 1983 Streator softball state champs

Celebrations planned for Streator state champs
Two separate celebrations are planned in the upcoming months for the single-class IHSA state champion 1983 Streator softball team.
Streator High School is organizing an anniversary celebration. The team will be honored before the 2023 team’s home doubleheader May 13 against Normal Community, with the current Bulldogs wearing throwback uniforms.
The games are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., with the celebration of the 1983 team scheduled for 9:45 a.m.
The team itself will be holding an open house-style “Night of Champions” at the Streator PNA Hall on Saturday, June 10 from 4-9 p.m. There will be a cash bar and light snacks at the meet-and-greet event with memorabilia from the state championship season on display.
“Whether you were around during this time or not, whether you have a connection to the team or not, whether you are involved with youth softball or not, if you would like to come together in the spirit of Streator pride, we would love for you to come on out,” the team’s release stated.
Streator Youth Baseball results
Major League
Streator Collision 8, Varsity Sports 7: Liam Graham’s two-run double and Owen Fryman’s two-run triple sparked the come-from-behind victory, with Elijah Wood adding two hits. Maddox Magana and Brody Daugherity pitched in the win.
Minor League
Midland States 17, Katelly Construction 3: Isaac Brockman stood out defensively in the loss.
Dieken-Straughn 10, Katelly Construction 0: Antonio McStoots pitched the win, with Jackson Eplin and Lamaree Horton knocking multiple hits.
Cub League
SCCU 2, Casa Jalisco 1: Ottawa Lesak and Beau Ondrey both drove home runs for Streator Community Credit Union in the walk-off win.
Elite Luxury Bus 2, SAT Construction 0: Dylan Brown and Eyan Arevalo pitched for Elite Luxury, with hits coming from Brown (two), Arevalo, Rylee Oakman and Zack Weibel.