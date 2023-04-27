Baseball: This time, La Salle-Peru tops Ottawa in extra innings

OTTAWA — It has been said that turnabout is fair play.
That was the case for the La Salle-Peru baseball team in its Interstate 8 Conference rematch with rival Ottawa at King Field.
The Cavaliers dropped a one-run, eight-inning decision to the Pirates on Tuesday, but returned the favor with a 5-4 victory in 10 innings on Wednesday.
La Salle-Peru improved to 6-11 overall and 2-7 in the league, while Ottawa dropped to 13-9 and 5-5.
In the 10th, L-P’s Brendan Boudreau lined a leadoff single to center off Ottawa reliever Payton Knoll and stole second and third on consecutive pitches before scoring on base hit by Adrian Arzola.
“I had a 2-0 count, so I was just looking for a fastball in the middle of the plate and got one,” said Boudreau, who finished with three hits, including a two-run base hit in the first ahead of a RBI hit by Arzola in the first to give the visitors a 3-0 lead. “I’ve been in a little bit of a slump lately, so I was just looking to attack the first good pitch I saw and hopefully find some grass.
“I actually got the sign wrong (on the steal of second). It was the bunt sign for Adrian and I thought it was for a hit-and-run. Mistake on my part, but it worked out. Then the steal of third was just reading the pitcher, he never looked back at me, so I kept creeping and took off.”
“We found a way to win today, and it was great to see that happen for the second straight day.”— Matthew Glupczynski, La Salle-Peru baseball coach
La Salle-Peru added a run in the second off Pirates’ starter Rylan Dorsey as Brady Romagnoli led off with a walk, moved to third on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Billy Mini to make it 4-0.
“We did get off to a good start, but then just weren’t able to add on,” L-P coach Matthew Glupczynski said. “The guys did a great job of staying positive throughout. Brendan did a great job of starting things in the 10th, made some things happen, and then Adrian came up with the big hit to get us over the top.”
Ottawa scored twice in the fifth off L-P starter Mason Lynch as Huston Hart and Conner Price walked with one out, the former scoring on an error and the latter on a sac fly by Daniel Bruner.
The Pirates tied the game in the sixth with two unearned runs off Mini. Dorsey and Aiden Mucci reached on consecutive fielding miscues, executed a double steal, and both touched home plate on a single by Branden Aguirre.
“Billy came on in relief and had to pitch out of some really tough situations but was able to come through for us,” Glupczynski said. “We had lost eight straight games before winning in our last at-bat (on Tuesday against Sandwich) and were a team that was finding every which way to lose games. We found a way to win today, and it was great to see that happen for the second straight day.”
Ottawa had a prime opportunity to end the game in the bottom of the seventh as it loaded the bases with none out on a Bruner single, a Payton Knoll hit-by-pitch and intentional walk to Dorsey.
However, Mini (5 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 K) picked up a strikeout, popout and groundout to send the game to extra innings.
Only one runner reached base for either team in the eighth and ninth, and that with two outs. Mini retired the Pirates in order in the 10th to secure the victory.
“We dug ourselves a hole after two innings but were able to claw back to tie it,” Ottawa coach Tyler Wargo said. “The seventh inning was a huge key today, bases loaded with no one out, you just have to put the ball in play in that situation. We didn’t have a very good approach collectively at the plate for a majority of the game and we’d been pretty good in that aspect the past few games.
“Rylan was able to settle down and give us five innings, and then Bruner came in and did an excellent job of keeping them at four until we could tie things up.
“We made some mistakes, and in close games like today they add up and unfortunately that eventually cost us today.”
Ottawa returns to action on Thursday with a game at Metamora, while La Salle-Peru travels to take on Limestone on Friday.