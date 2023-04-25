Baseball: Ottawa rallies, beats La Salle-Peru in 8 innings

OGLESBY — With the game heading to extra innings Monday, Ottawa senior Payton Knoll was set to come on in relief.
“I told my guys, ‘Get me a run then I’ll do my best to keep it,’” Knoll said.
The Pirates did push a run across in the top of the eighth inning on an error, and Knoll kept his end of the deal.
After a tough start to the bottom of the frame, Knoll struck out two batters and induced a groundout to seal Ottawa’s 3-2, eight-inning victory over rival La Salle-Peru.
“It felt good,” Knoll said. “It’s the best feeling, beating a rival.”
The Pirates, who trailed 2-0 after four innings, improved to 12-8 overall and 5-4 in the Interstate 8 Conference, while L-P fell to 5-11 and 1-7.
“There’s a lot of rival moments when you think of Ottawa-L-P, and this is just another one in the story of the franchise of Ottawa-L-P,” Ottawa coach Tyler Wargo said. “When you can get a win on the road in this conference, it’s a big deal, and obviously when you beat your rival like this, it means a little bit more.”
In the top of the eighth, Aiden Mucci reached on an infield single with one out before Knoll was hit by a pitch.
When you can get a win on the road in this conference, it’s a big deal, and obviously when you beat your rival like this, it means a little bit more.— Tyler Wargo, Ottawa coach
After a strikeout, Branden Aguirre hit a hard ground ball to the left side of the infield that was bobbled near second base, allowing Mucci to race home from second.
“We got some big balls in play and hits when we needed them,” Wargo said. “It was good to see us battle down 2-0 to extend it to extras and get the win in the eighth.”
In the bottom of the eighth, Knoll walked the first batter he faced.
Adrian Arzola then put down a bunt right back to Knoll, who looked to first, then second, before his throw to first pulled Rylan Dorsey off the bag, allowing Arzola to reach.
Knoll then threw a wild pitch, putting runners on second and third with no outs.
“I was nervous for a point, but once I got comfortable, I felt good,” Knoll said.
Knoll then struck out the next two batters before Wargo decided to intentionally walk Mason Lynch to load the bases.
Brendan Boudreau’s grounder to first ended the game.
“I saw I was missing high, so I made the adjustment just trying to be out farther on the mound and not stand up tall,” Knoll said. “I thought it worked.”
While Knoll earned the win in relief, Ottawa starter Camden Loomis threw a strong game, allowing two earned runs on one hit, with three strikeouts, three walks and a hit batter in seven innings.
“Cam really attacked the zone for seven innings and really gave us a chance to put some runs on the board when neither team was really hitting it that great tonight,” Wargo said.
The Cavaliers did all their damage in the fourth.
Lynch walked, stole second base, and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
After a pop out, Billy Mini ripped the ball into center field that just got past a diving Julian Alexander for L-P’s lone hit of the game that drove in Lynch.
Mini advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Nolan Van Duzer.
“It’s hard to win a game with just one hit,” L-P coach Matthew Glupczynski said. “Boudreau and Mini did a great job on the mound. They pitched good enough to get us a win, we just didn’t do it offensively.
“We struck out five times, had one hit and we had 14 pop-ups, so we have to quit dropping our back shoulder and we have to trust our hands. We have to cut the ball in half.”
Ottawa scored a run in the fifth when Daniel Bruner singled and Ryan Chamberlain followed with a double.
Huston Hart flied out to right field, but the throw home went out of play, allowing Bruner to score.
In the sixth, Knoll led off with a single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Aguirre.
The teams meet against Wednesday in Ottawa, but both also play Tuesday. L-P plays Sandwich in a conference game, while Ottawa faces Limestone in nonconference action.