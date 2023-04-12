Baseball: Hitting contagious as Marquette takes down Henry-Senachwine

OTTAWA – In the movie “The Natural,” a hypnotist tells the New York Knights that “losing is a disease, as contagious as the bubonic plague.”
It also turns out in baseball, hitting is just as contagious and every bit as harmful as a disease to the opposition.
The Marquette Academy lineup’s top four hitters – Tommy Durdan, Logan Nelson, Krew Bond and Sam Mitre – had a triple, triple, double and single to score three runs to start Tuesday’s Tri-County Conference game with visiting Henry-Senachwine. It sparked the Crusaders to a 16-hit outburst against three Mallards pitchers and a 13-3, five-inning victory.
Keaton Davis went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, and Logan Nelson was 2 for 2 with that RBI triple and a three-run home run in the third inning as Marquette improved to 8-1 on the season, 3-0 in the Tri-County.
“I worked on a few things this weekend to try and fix things, lifting my leg and keeping my back leg straight and it felt better today,” Davis said. “I just went up to the plate looking for contact, line drive and maybe the gaps. … It feels nice to have everyone hitting. It is contagious. Once we get rolling, it just keeps going.”
The big offensive day was not completely necessary. Carson Zellers picked up the win with six strikeouts and one run and three hits allowed in four innings.
Ryan Peterson was touched for two runs in the fifth to extend the game a half-inning, but the junior made amends by driving in the deciding run in the home half with a sacrifice fly.
“Today we swung the bats pretty well and did what we needed to do to get a win,” Marquette coach Todd Hopkins said. “Their first four hitters can hit. They don’t get cheated up there and that No. 2 hitter [Colton Williams] he’s a special player ... They’re a team you can’t take lightly, but I think these guys learned that during the basketball season that you can’t do that.
Carson pitched well, and so did Petey, he just had a couple of balls that were just not playable. We have to clean some things up defensively, but I’m pretty happy with this. It’s a good win.”
It couldn’t have started any better against Henry starter Mason Johnson with Durdan’s triple to right-center, Nelson’s three-base hit to center, Bond’s double to left and Mitre’s hard ground single up the middle.
Davis smacked a run-scoring triple to right-center and Zellers a single up the middle to score the final two runs for a 5-0 edge.
The Crusaders added a run in the second on a Durdan single and RBI fielder’s choice by Charlie Mullen. After the Mallards (4-4, 1-3) got one run back on a run-scoring hit by Lance Kiesewetter, Marquette posted four more runs in the third.
Singles by Davis, Zellers and Alec Novotney loaded the bases before an RBI fielder’s choice by Durdan. Nelson then capped his four-RBI day with a three-run blast well over the fence in right field to widen the gap to 10-1.
Davis added a two-run two-bagger in the fourth to make it 12-1, but in the fifth, three walks, an error and an RBI single by Jacob Miller kept the Mallards alive.
But in the bottom half, singles by Aiden Thompson, Mullen and Davis filled the bases for Peterson, who tagged a deep fly to center to score the final run.
“We didn’t give up on ourselves, throughout the whole year, regardless of whether we’re up or down, we keep battling,” Henry-Senachwine coach Max Kirbach said. “But that’s a very good baseball team we played today and hopefully we can hold them down a little more on Thursday. … Marquette hit the ball hard and in the gaps, a lot of doubles, triples and a homer. We threw a lot of different guys out there tonight. We held a couple guys who throw harder for Thursday (vs. MA at Henry), so we’ll see what happens then.”