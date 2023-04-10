The Times Softball Notebook: Who’s been tearing up the area diamonds so far this season?

Ottawa junior Kendall Lowery is off to a great start this season after injuries have limited her the previous two campaigns.
As a freshman, Lowery missed the softball season after tearing an ACL in basketball. Last spring, she played the first couple weeks before losing the remainder of the season to a car accident.
This year she’s back strong, collecting at least one hit in nine of the Pirates’ first 11 games, and overall hitting .412 (14 for 34) with four doubles, a triple, a homer, and 12 RBIs.
“This is really kind of her first year on varsity even though she’s a junior and up as a freshman,” Ottawa coach Adam Lewis said. “She’s just getting more comfortable at the plate with every passing game for us, and I think she’s going to be very scary for opposing pitchers by the time we get to the postseason.
“She has also had to play catcher, a position she had never player before, for us right off the bat and catch pitchers we have that aren’t easy to catch because of high velocity and movement. Kendall has done a great all-around job for us, and I expect her to only get better.”
Streator’s experience, camaraderie paying dividends
Streator began the year 1-4 after playing powerhouse squads in Illinois Valley Central, Washington, La Salle-Peru and Metamora, but has since won three straight and sit at 4-4 overall and 3-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference action heading into this week.
Coach Louis Ondrey said despite the early struggles against quality competition, his team stayed positive and together.
“I said at the beginning of the year that there’s a different buzz with these girls,” Ondrey said. “We step on this field, and everybody is getting along, everybody’s friends, everybody’s pulling for each other. It’s almost like a family out here, there’s that kind of chemistry. It’s really great to see them all so close.
“Of the nine starters, I think seven of them have been playing varsity softball since their freshman year, so these girls have played with each other quite a bit and know each other well, and it shows.”
Marquette’s bats have been red-hot
Sometimes pitching dominates hitting in the early stages of a season when the weather is downright nasty.
That hasn’t been the case for Marquette Academy through its opening nine games.
The Crusaders heading into play Monday boast a team batting average of .477 (124 for 260) while smacking 27 doubles, five triples and 20 home runs. They have also had no less than eight hits in any game, have homered at least once in every game and hit for the cycle as a team three times.
“The girls have hit the ball well right out of the gate this season, and some of the credit goes to assistant coach Curt Johnson,” Marquette coach Brad Oakes said. “He spends a lot of extra time working with them, and if they struggle, he immediately gets them in the cage and gets things figured out.
“We’ve always had a pretty good team as far as hitting and pitching goes throughout the years, but we even spent more focus on hitting in the offseason, and I think we, and the girls, are seeing the benefits.
“These girls root for each other, and they have a nice friendly competition going to see who can outdo who right now. It been fun to watch.”
WFC’s Burns accepting, thriving in new role
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell senior Cheyenne Burns — coming off a junior season where she earned all-state honors after posting a 7-0 pitching record with a 2.10 ERA while batting .461 with 31 runs batted in — may unfortunately miss the entire softball season with a knee injury.
But according to Warriors coach Mike Hoekstra, that hasn’t stopped Burns from finding an important role on the team.
“Chey is committed to the program and still comes to every practice and game,” Hoekstra said. “She has a passion and knowledge for the game that is unsurpassed by most high school players. It is like having another coach on the team, especially after coaches Jordan Farris and Dave Friese left behind some big shoes to fill on our staff.”
Edwards a solid multitasker for Huskers
Many successful teams have a player or two who has the ability to move around the diamond and not miss a beat.
That Swiss Army knife for Serena this season has been junior Cali Edwards.
“Cali has jumped into an important role for us this season,” Serena coach Kelly Baker said. “She plays second base, shortstop and has also seen some time on the mound during our JV games, but I am hoping she can also make that transition on the mound to some varsity contests.
“Cali was pretty consistent in (the Huskers’ recent trip south to) Jacksonville for us. She is second on the team in walks, stolen bases and RBIs. She has been able to move some runners around the bases for us and has also made some nice plays against tough opponents at second base. In her first varsity game on the mound, she faced four batters and struck three of those out.”
Sandwich’s Olson leading at, from behind the plate
Sandwich catcher Allison Olson is off to a fantastic overall start this season. The senior backstop is hitting .552 with six doubles, three triples and a team-best 15 RBIs. She’s also recorded at least one hit in all eight games she’s played in.
“We have a handful of players doing really well right now, but the one that stands out to us the most is Allison,” Sandwich coach Mattie McGuire said. “As a senior and a catcher, she is one of the most vocal players on the field, after every single pitch talking to her pitcher, cheering her on, or guiding her on adjustments.”
Seneca’s Hougas making the most of her opportunity
Seneca coach Brian Holman said that Fighting Irish senior Neely Hougas didn’t play softball her freshman and sophomore years and only had 14 at-bats last season in limited action.
However, this year the now No. 7-hitting starting left fielder has produced a stellar start to the season.
Hougas is hitting .375 with 12 RBIs, two doubles, two triples, and two home runs, including a grand slam in Seneca’s win over Hall last week.
Newark picking up right where it left off
Last season Newark set a program record for most wins (31) in a season and advanced all the way to the Class 1A State Finals, where it hoisted a fourth-place trophy. Returning all but two starters, the Norsemen figured to have a chance for another outstanding campaign.
If the start of this season is any indicator, Newark is well on its way.
The Norsemen, 10-0 at the close of last week, hold a 126-12 run and 120-17 hit advantage over their opponents and have recorded four no-hitters from their pitching staff.
As a team, Newark is hitting .476, with 26 doubles, four triples, seven homers and a .696 slugging percentage.