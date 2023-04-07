Softball: Streator bats still sizzling, Bulldogs light up Lisle

STREATOR – The Streator Bulldogs are playing some pretty relaxed, fun softball right now, and while that easy-going attitude might show up in the occasional base-running gaffe or two along the way, it’s creating just what they want it to: wins.
In their Illinois Central Eight contest against visiting Lisle on Thursday, the Bulldogs remembered to wear their hitting shoes, the home team clubbing 14 hits – seven for extra bases – to breeze to a 15-4 five-inning victory over the Lions.
“Everybody’s putting the work in, they’re here for each other, and that’s nice to see. We’re really starting to click, and it’s fun.”— Streator softball coach Louis Ondrey
Lily Kupec was the star among stars at the plate this day, going 4 for 4 with three doubles and three runs batted in to back winning pitcher Makenna Ondrey, who was just two outs away from a two-hitter when the Lions roared for three runs in the top of the fifth.
That extended the game, but only for a half inning as RBI hits by Kupec and Kadence Ondrey plated the final runs to shorten the Bulldogs’ third win of the week and set their mark at 4-4 overall, 3-0 in the ICE.
“I’m very happy with the way we’re swinging the bats right now,” Streator coach Louis Ondrey said. “Our plate appearances the last week, week and a half, have been amazing, the way everyone goes up there to battle. Our highest strikeout game this season is maybe six, might be four, so we’re coming out, seeing a lot of pitches, taking walks and what did we have today, 14 hits? That’s after having 15 hits on Tuesday. Our patience at the plate has been outstanding.
That clicking began in the Streator’s second inning when Kupec doubled, took third on a wild pitch by Lisle starter Megan Bradley and scored on a perfect safety squeeze bunt by Augustine. Alexcia Middleton then reached on an error and scored on a two-bagger by Lani Zavada for a 2-0 lead.
The hosts broke it open with a 10-run third, starting with Rilee Talty getting hit by a pitch. Makenna Ondrey then singled, and both scored on a single by Mya Zavada.
Next were a Kupec double, an Augustine triple and a Middleton single, each driving home a run. An error, a fielder’s choice, an RBI double by Talty and a run-scoring single by Kupec capped the outburst.
“Before the game today, just the way I was warming up, I knew I was kinda dialed in,” Kupec said. “The timing is there, and with the energy of this team, I just knew we were going to have a good game. … We’ve all been having really good at-bats lately, and it feels good.
“It feels even better when we win.”
Up 12-1, Makenna Ondrey was two outs away from ending the game in the top of the fifth, but a single by Mia Mazziloni and a home run to left field by Audrey Catuaro postponed the mercy rule. For good measure, Dakota Gerasky doubled and scored on a single by Bradley to make it 12-4.
But it didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to finish, as Makenna Ondrey walked and scored on Kupec’s third double of the day. A two-base hit by Augustine, a walk to Middleton and a two-run double by Kadence Ondrey closed it out, dropping Lisle to 0-5, 0-2 in the ICE.
“I’ve talked to the girls and told them we’re gonna give up hits, we’re gonna give up walks,” Lisle coach Jennifer Pomatto-Zimmerman said. “We have four pitchers, and three of them are underclassmen. In fact, two of the three that pitched today are freshmen, so we’re gonna take some lumps, but I was really exited to see the fight in them in those late innings. ...
“We have two seniors, two juniors and the rest sophomores and freshmen, so we’re learning every time we take the field.”