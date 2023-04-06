Softball: Marquette pounds six homers in sweep of Lowpoint-Washburn

OTTAWA – It wasn’t all that long ago that there was a rather famous Nike commercial in which baseball Hall of Famers Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux turned the catchy phrase, “Chicks dig the long ball.”
The Marquette Academy softball team certainly digs the long ball, but not just admiring it.
They prefer to “just do it.”
In a Tri-County Conference doubleheader with Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson, the Crusaders pounded out 34 hits, including six home runs, to sweep the two games by identical 17-0 scores on a cold and windy Wednesday afternoon at June Gross Field.
Kaylee Killelea, Taylor Cuchra and Eva McCallum all went yard in the opener to back a four-inning no-hitter by senior Lindsey Kaufmann. Makayla Backos, McCallum and winning pitcher Maisie Lyons then went yard in the nightcap, lifting the Cru’s record to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
The power surge gives Marquette a whopping 20 home runs in those nine games for an average of 2.22 home runs per game.
If they can maintain that pace, they could break the IHSA record for homers in a season set just last year by Class 4A Barrington, which clubbed 78 of them in 38 games.
“They just want to hit the ball hard and they’re doing that right now.”— Marquette coach Brad Oakes
“The girls have been hitting the ball well of late, especially considering how cold it is. It seems to be contagious and hopefully it will stay that way,” Marquette coach Brad Oakes said with a smile. “We have a lot of fun when we’re practicing our hitting and they’re just feeding off each other. They’re all wanting to hit one every time, but it’s all in fun. They just want to hit the ball hard and they’re doing that right now.
“Our pitching is doing well, our fielding is going well. We’re playing well all-around right now and we just want to keep that going, too.”
Kaufmann breezed through her four-inning gem, striking out six and allowing only one baserunner, that when Sadie Bailey reached on an error with two outs in the fourth and final frame.
By then, Marquette had the game in hand, posting 11 runs on eight hits in the bottom of the first inning. After a double by Kaufmann and a single by Avery Durdan, Kaylee Killelea singled in a run. Another scored on Taylor Cuchra’s fielder’s choice, two came across on a double by Backos and Lyons plated another with a single. Cuchra capped the rally with a three-run dinger to left.
McCallum smashed a leadoff homer and Killelea slugged a three-run shot to highlight a five-run second. Jenna Gamons drove in the final run in the third.
“It’s great to have the team behind you like that, hitting the ball the way we are right now,” said Kaufmann, who shares the team lead for round-trippers with Cuchra, each with five. “It makes it easier on the pitchers, not that we don’t work as hard because we do. It just takes a lot off of you, the pressure, as a pitcher, knowing the bats are there to back you.
“We’re a good hitting team, maybe the best we’ve ever had. We compete with each other, but all in fun. We’re always supportive of each other and cheer when we see the ball hit hard … When we all play together like this, it makes for some nice wins.”
In Game 2, Killelea started in the circle and struck out the side around a walk in her one inning of work. Lyons came on to spin the final three frames, fanning five, walking one and allowing the Wildcats only hit of the day, a double to left by Sarie Grebner with one out in the third.
Offensively, the Crusaders netted four runs in the first inning, highlighted by a three-run homer by Backos. They then added eight more runs in the second on RBIs by Durdan, Killelea, Backos, McCallum, Emma Rinearson and Kealy Rick.
The capper came in the third when McCallum followed hits by Killelea and Caleigh Rick with a three-run blast, then Lyons drove one over the fence in center for the back-to-back homers.
For the day, in addition to the eight innings of shutout, one-hit pitching, Killelea went a combined 6 for 7 with six RBIs, Durdan 5 for 6 with four RBIs, Kaufmann 5 for 6 with one RBI, Backos 4 for 5 with six RBIs and McCallum 3 for 6 with five RBIs.
Next, Marquette will travel to Minonk to take on Fieldcrest on Monday, game time 4:30 p.m.