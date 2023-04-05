Softball: Streator tops Peotone 12-2 in 5 innings to sweep ICE series

STREATOR – Streator has played rock-solid softball the past two games and has a pair of Illinois Central Eight Conference victories over Peotone to show for it.
The Bulldogs scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday against the Blue Devils and finished with 16 hits in a 12-2 five-inning victory to complete the two-game conference sweep.
Leadoff hitter Rilee Talty led the Streator attack going 4 for 4 with a triple and three stolen bases, while Mya Zavada and Emma Augustine each had two singles, a double and drove in three runs.
In the first inning, Zavada’s run-scoring base hit after Talty had singled and stolen second started the high-scoring game for the Bulldogs.
“I’m just very confident at the plate right now,” said Zavada, who doubled and homered in Monday’s win and made a pair of great catches in centerfield Tuesday. “I’m not really doing anything different swing-wise, but I feel I’m doing a pretty good job of swinging at good pitches. Some of my confidence I think is the fact that everyone in the lineup is also confident and hitting the ball pretty well.
“I don’t think I’ve had an at-bat the last two games where there weren’t runners on base, and those are the situations that are fun to hit in. Rilee has been on fire, and when your leadoff hitter is on base all the time that usually means good things are going to happen.”
Augustine added a two-run double in the first, while she and Zavada each knocked in runs in the second. Zavada added her third RBI in the third to extend the lead to 8-2.
“The last two days everything has clicked for us,” Streator coach Louis Ondrey said. “We’ve played solid overall softball and have gotten the job done. We had a couple of tough games against really tough teams in La Sale-Peru and Metamora, but the girls never got down on themselves and stay positive.
“We’ve hit the ball very well the last two days, played solid defense, gotten great pitching, but the biggest key for me is that we have executed. Whether it’s getting bunts down or running the bases aggressively, we’ve done a great job of the last two games, and I hope we can continue that trend.”
Streator scored four runs in the fifth, with Lily Kupec, Leilani Zavada and Kandence Ondrey driving in runs to invoke the 10-run rule.
Bulldogs’ starting and winning pitcher Makenna Ondrey allowed four hits, while walking five and striking out five over five innings.
The Blues Devils – which left five runners on base in the first two innings – scored their two runs in the second on a bases loaded walk by Sophie Klawitter and a sacrifice fly by Ashley Veltman.
“We have a very young team and a team with various amounts of experience. Many of these girls are kind of learning as we go,” Peotone coach Steve Strough said. “We were able to get some traffic on the bases in the first couple of innings, which was great to see, but we just couldn’t get that one or two hits to really get a rally going. The positive is we made some things happen early with the bats, but just not enough things to stay in the game.
Streator (3-4, 2-0) is scheduled to host conference foe Lisle and Peotone (1-5, 0-2) will host St. Anne, both on Thursday.